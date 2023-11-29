Who are Mark Cuban's daughters? Exploring Dallas Mavericks owner's personal life

Mark Cuban has two daughters with his wife Tiffany Stewart. Alexis Cuban was born in 2003, a year after her parents got married. Alyssa Cuban arrived in 2006. In 2010, Jake Cuban, the only boy among the kids, completed the family.

Cuban has several business interests but has always maintained that his family comes first. Fans who were unfamiliar with Cuban’s kids got to know a bit about his daughters in 2007 during his Dancing with the Stars stint. Then six-year-old Alexis couldn’t contain her excitement when she and her sister were brought to a rehearsal.

The Dallas Mavericks governor said about the presence of his daughters in the set at the time:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"She (Alexis) and her sister (Alyssa) got to dance to our song and twirl and twirl and run around. By the time we got home, I was her (Alexis') hero again. … My kids definitely keep me young.

Expand Tweet

Mark Cuban’s eldest daughter is studying at Vanderbilt

Alexis Cuban, Mark Cuban’s eldest daughter, went to The Hockaday School, an independent, college-preparatory day and boarding school for girls in Dallas, Texas. She studied there from 2008 to 2022.

In the summer of 2022, she enrolled at Vanderbilt University. where she's studying Human Organizational Development. Her LinkedIn bio mentions communication, writing, organizational development, organizational leadership and business strategy as among those she’s trying to master.

Alexis Cuban also had an internship as a brand strategist for the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation where she was more into marketing strategy. She had the same role at Lara Beth, where she practiced digital media, digital marketing and social media strategy.

Mark Cuban allowed Alexis to join Cost Plus Drug Company, a brand he owns. She was there as a paid intern. For the Dallas Mavericks owner, the world is hers to explore.

The Vanderbilt student is also popular in TikTok where she often asks her father to join him.

Alyssa Cuban has largely kept a private life

Not much is known about Alyssa Cuban except that he joins her father in some public events.

Many were pleasantly surprised that she attended the 2017 American Music Awards with her father. She was famously spotted shaking hands with Jamie Foxx. Alyssa can often be seen in several of Alexis Cuban’s TikTok videos with their dad.

The billionaire has often described his younger daughter as the “artist of the family.”

Mark Cuban’s kids have also been seen cheering for the Dallas Mavericks. They’re also reported to big fans of Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd, Tyson Chandler and now Luka Doncic.