Who is Marquis Teague? Taking a closer look at Jeff Teague's brother's career

Marquis Teague, the brother of former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague, was once a five-star recruit and went on to be selected in the first round of the 2012 NBA draft.

However, despite only being 30 years old, the guard finds himself to be relevant only through appearances in public with his older brother. So, how did his career in the NBA transpire to this state?

After being drafted with the No. 29 pick by the Chicago Bulls, Teague played 48 games in his rookie season. This turned out to be the maximum number of games he would play in a single season, however.

G League stints with the Iowa Energy followed and not soon after, a trade to the Brooklyn Nets. However, this proved to be the last stop for Teague in the NBA for a few years.

Marquis Teague played overseas before returning to the NBA in 2018

Maruis Teague had to fight for NBA spells despite his Kentucky success

Unlike his brother, Marquis Teague didn't have a linear trajectory and had to fight his way back to the NBA. After stints in Israel, Russia and the G League, Teague earned a contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Teague's NBA career wasn't quite what the Kentucky Wildcats phenom expected. But a four-year NBA career and a respectable overseas career aren't to be slighted. He played 91 NBA games for the three teams, averaging 2.4 points and 1.5 assists in 10.0 minutes per game.

Marquis Teague is currently unattached after a stint with Greek team Kolossus Rodou. An NBA return might be out of the picture, but there might just be some more overseas adventures left in the former Chicago Bull.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)