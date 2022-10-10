Who is Matt Ryan? Tracing the former G League player's path to NBA and LA Lakers

As the Los Angeles Lakers played the defending champions Golden State Warriors in their pre-season clash yesterday, Matt Ryan stole the limelight. Everyone expected LeBron James, Stephen Curry or youngster Jordan Poole to be in the spotlight. However, wing Matt Ryan became the talk of the game.

As the opening night draws closer, NBA teams start to round out their roster. Throughout the summer, the media has focused on the Los Angeles Lakers' attempt to re-construct their roster after a disappointing season.

The Lakers General Manager and President of Basketball Operations, Rob Pelinka, surrounded LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook with small athletic guards and bigs.

However, outside shooting is a glaring problem with the Lakers' roster. With the need for outside shooting at an all-time high, the Lakers might look towards G League sharpshooter Matt Ryan. Ryan had a great shooting night against the Warriors. His performance led to appreciation from LeBron James.

Ryan launched all of his shots from beyond the three-point arc, connecting on 6-9 shooting from deep. However, Ryan didn't impact the game in any other way.

Matt Ryan's journey so far

Matt Ryan entered the NBA draft in 2020. However, the 6-foot-7 wing went undrafted. He played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Summer League. Ryan then had a couple of stints with the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics. Ryan barely made the teams. He spent most of this time playing for their G-League affiliates, the Grand Rapids Gold and Maine Celtics.

Matt Ryan is known for his shooting prowess. With the Lakers desperate to add shooting to their roster, he might have a chance of making an NBA roster. However, like most undrafted players, Ryan has many weak spots in his game.

Another advantage in Ryan's favor is the lack of big wings on the Lakers' roster. The Lakers' will constantly need bodies to guard Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. If the former Notre Dame player can shore up his defense, he will have a real chance to get some quality minutes on the Lakers roster.

With LeBron James entering his 20th season and Anthony Davis not durable enough to grind it out every game, Matt Ryan can make a case to be a rotation wing in coach Ham's new system.

Current Lakers' player development coach Phil Handy is among the best in the business at what he does. Matt Ryan may end up being his next great developmental gem.

Poll : 0 votes