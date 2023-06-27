Molly Carter, the former Kobe Inc. President, who played an instrumental role in the company, recently found herself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. According to Vanessa Bryant, Carter violated a clause of her employment contract by disparaging the company, as well as Kobe Bryant and his family.

Prior to Kobe Bryant's death, Carter alleged that he offered her 2% of the profit he made from the Coca-Cola purchase of BODYARMOR, a claim the late NBA star denied. Since his death, Vanessa Bryant has both defended her husband and filed a counter-suit against Carter which saw an arbitrator rule in her favor. Vanessa also claimed that Carter referred to Kobe as an "a*****e"

As part of her role in Kobe Inc., she served as the head of Granity Studios, the company's multi-media content creation company. As such, she played an integral role in the Academy Award-winning film 'Dear Basketball,' which captured the hearts of NBA fans around the world.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Since parting ways with Kobe Inc., Carter has reportedly held leadership roles for PepsiCo's Gatorade brand, specifically the marketing department.

Molly Carter’s connection to the NBA

Although Molly Carter and Kobe Inc. had a bitter falling out, her connection to the NBA extends beyond the Bryant family. Prior to joining PepsiCo’s Gatorade brand, Carter worked with Converse Basketball, which included being an integral part of Dwyane Wade’s footwear and apparel brands.

Since parting ways with Kobe Inc., Carter appears to be serving as a Sr. Advisor for Platinum Equity, a group of investors, operators, and agents who manage $36 billion in assets. According to her Athlete x Brand profile, she is a Chicago native who graduated from DePaul University before then moving to California to pursue her career.

Vanessa Bryant’s suit against Carter

Molly Carter found herself in the headlines this week after an arbitrator ruled in Vanessa Bryant’s favor regarding a pair of suits. In addition to the previously mentioned information about her claims of Kobe Bryant promising her 2% of the $400 million he netted from the BodyArmor sale, Vanessa revealed even more.

According to the suit, Carter was given permission to fly on Kobe Inc.’s private jet to the NBA All-Star game. Allegedly, she commented that there were “a lot of fancy-ass Black people” on the plane.

In addition, Vanessa Bryant has alleged that Carter called her the “f***ing devil” and made jokes about the Bryant couple’s newborn baby at the time.

Currently, according to TMZ the arbitrator in the case has submitted a ruling to an Orange County Judge, who is expected to sign off on the decision.

Poll : 0 votes