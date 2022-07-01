Who is Mychelle Johnson? All you need to know about the woman reportedly assaulted by Miles Bridges

NBA star Miles Bridges was reportedly arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles. The alleged physical altercation took place on Tuesday (June 28).

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources revealed a woman claimed she was in an argument with the Hornets forward that turned physical. The woman needed medical attention.

The LAPD did not release details on the charges. Hornets forward Miles Bridges, who is set to become a restricted free agent, was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon.The LAPD did not release details on the charges. es.pn/3a6nUYQ Hornets forward Miles Bridges, who is set to become a restricted free agent, was arrested in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon.The LAPD did not release details on the charges. es.pn/3a6nUYQ

Police were called to the location of the incident, but Bridges had fled by then. The 24-year-old turned himself in the next day. His bail amount was $130,000, as reported by TMZ, and he has been released since.

The woman reportedly assaulted by Bridges was his wife, Mychelle Johnson. She took to Instagram to call out her husband on Thursday night.

Johnson posted pictures of her injury and medical diagnosis. She also uploaded a video of their son, Ace Miles, describing how his father assaulted 24-year-old Johnson during their physical altercation.

Miles Bridges and people close to him are yet to comment on the incident. The forward has been seen hitting the gym and working out, with the NBA free agency period open right now.

Who is Miles Bridges' wife Mychelle Johnson?

Mychelle Johnson was born on September 3, 1997, in Huntington, West Virginia, to Scott and Holli Johnson. She was a basketball player as well. Her father, Scott, is the head coach of the West Virginia Thunder AAU club, which may have led to her interest in the sport.

Mychelle Johnson was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year during her time with St. Joseph Catholic High School and led them to three state championships. She also played college basketball until 2018 for the Blue Raiders at Middle Tennessee State University and Marshall University.

The 24-year-old is now focused on parenting her two kids, Ace Miles and Ayla Marie, and her interest in modeling.

Mychelle Johnson and Miles Bridges started dating each other around 2016. They went on to get married, but their wedding date remains unknown. The couple has two kids. Ace was born on October 26, 2018, and Ayla on February 23, 2020.

