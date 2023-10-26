Who is Myles Garrett? Looking at Cleveland Cavaliers' new part owner

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns has concluded a deal to purchase a minority stake in the Cleveland Cavaliers. The NBA team announced that Garrett will be joining the Cavaliers ownership group led by Chairman Dan Gilbert.

Myles Garrett was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2017 as the first overall pick out of Texas A&M University. He has earned impressive accolades in the NFL, including being a four-time Pro Bowler, a two-time All-Pro, and the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

Myles Garrett has a five-year, $125 million deal, one of the highest contracts for a non-quarterback. In 2022, the 26-year-old announced a long-term partnership with American fitness footwear and clothing brand Reebok.

“Myles Garrett is one of those incredible all-around athletes who could be a standout in any sport – he just happened to choose football,” commented Caroline Machen, Reebok VP of Global Brand Marketing

Garrett also has endorsements from Waiakea, Pepsi, and Adidas.

Myles Garrett relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Garrett has attended many Cavs games, even making an appearance at the NBA summer league. He is an ardent basketball fan and even played in the Celebrity All-Star Game during the 2022 All-Star Weekend.

Myles Garrett buying a stake in the Cavaliers is a great opportunity for the team to link itself to one of the most popular athletes in Cleveland.

On the deal announcement the Cleveland Cavaliers majority owner Dan Gilbert called Garrett "a leader on and off the field". The NFL star would also serve as the Cleveland Cavaliers brand ambassador.

In the deal announcement statement, Gilbert said, "We are honored to welcome this long-time friend of the team as our new partner and investor. Myles' passion and commitment to the city he loves will allow us to reach new communities and continue to build the successful future of this franchise."

Garrett outlined his reasons for buying the minority stake ,“I have admired the Cavaliers organization’s hard work, tenacity and dedication to the community since my early days in Cleveland..."

Myles Garrett is the latest celebrity to buy a stake in the Cleveland Cavaliers since the legendary musician Usher purchased a minor stake in 2005.