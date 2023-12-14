Who is Oscar Tshiebwe? Exploring Pacers player for whom game ball was stolen from Giannis

Oscar Tshiebwe is in the news after the tense moments following the Milwaukee Bucks' 140-126 win against the Indiana Pacers at the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a blitzkrieg 64-point game, studded with 14 rebounds and three assists. But the final minutes saw him come back to ask for the game ball that was in Indiana's possession. Before that, the forward was seen running into the Pacers' locker to retrieve the ball.

Recent reports said that the Pacers had kept the game ball to award it to Tshiebwe who had notched up his first point in the NBA. The center saw six minutes of action that saw him grab a rebound as well, which was his maiden score in the league. Indiana coach Rick Carlisle shed light on the incident:

“It was Oscar Tshiebwe's first official NBA point. … We were not thinking about Giannis’ franchise record. … My GM got elbowed in the ribs by one of their players. He certainly has a bruised rib.”

The incident was followed by news of Antetokounmpo finally getting the game ball garnered mixed reactions from fans. But it appears to be now sorted, and unfortunately for the rookie, he will have to wait his turn.

Who is Oscar Tshiebwe?

Hailing from Lubumbashi, Congo, Oscar Tshiebwe plays for the Indiana Pacers and is on a two-way contract with the team's G League outfit, Indiana Mad Ants. He represented the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Kentucky Wildcats in his college basketball career and was the national player of the year in 2022.

The 24-year-old was undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft and inked a two-way deal in July. The center was a force for the Mountaineers and averaged 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game as a freshman.

As a sophomore, he tallied 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds through 10 games before exiting from West Virginia for personal reasons. The Pacers put up a post, offering an introduction about their rookie:

"Oscar Tshiebwe moved to the United States from the Democratic Republic of Congo as a teenager to pursue his basketball dreams. Tonight, he realized his dream of playing in the NBA and scored his first career point."

Only time will tell how Antetokounmpo responds to the incident on Wednesday Pacers fans who were unhappy with the former NBA champion's outburst. But for Oscar Tshiebwe, the moment when he took the floor will probably be more joyful and memorable than receiving the game ball.