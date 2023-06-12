Who owns Denver Nuggets? Taking a closer look at ownership of potential 2023 NBA champions

On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets have a chance to win their first title in franchise history. They will take their home floor in Game 5 with an opportunity to put away the Miami Heat for good. As they get ready to potenitally win the NBA title, here is a breakdown of their ownership.

Right now, the Denver Nuggets are owned by Kroenke Sports and Entertainment. Stanley Kroenke is the chairman of the company, and bought the NBA franchise back in 2000. Along with owning the Nuggets, Kroenke also has stake in the Colorado Avalanche and the stadium both teams share.

Kroenke got his start in the business world in the real estate sector. His wife, Ann Walton, is part of the family who launched Walmart. Early on in their marriage, he started a real estate firm that specialized in building shopping malls and apartment complexs.

Because of all the proffesional sports teams that he owns, Kroenke has a sizeable net worth. As of 2023, it was listed at around $12.9 billion. That is just behind Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ($13.1 billion).

How much are the Denver Nuggets worth?

Back in 2000, Stanley Kroenke made the deal to buy the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalnche, and Pepsi center all at once. In total, the deal was for $450 million. Years later, it has proven to be a good investment.

Heading into this season, the Nuggets were around the middle of the pack in terms of team value across the NBA. They were listed to be worth $1.87 billion. Some of the franchises just ahead of them included the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.

It's clear Kroenke has already done well with this investment, but the Nuggets value could go up even more moving forward. If they are able to knock off the Miami Heat and secure a title, their market price is sure to increase. On top of that, they have one of the biggest names in the game on the roster in Nikola Jokic.

Along with doing well in business, Kroenke's teams have also had good success. If the Nuggets are able to finish the job, then he'll have secure a championship with both them and the Avalanche since becoming the owner.

