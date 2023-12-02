Who is Payton Pritchard's fiancee Emma MacDonald? Exploring more about Celtics guard's personal life

Payton Pritchard was rumored to have met his fiancee, Emma MacDonald, late in 2022 via the dating app Raya. The two quickly got close and were often spotted in a few of Boston’s high-end restaurants. A few months after meeting each other, they announced that they were in a relationship. From there, both have been quite expressive about their love on social media.

MacDonald is a big fan of Boston sports. Long before she knew Pritchard, she was already a follower of everything that had to do with the city. Pritchard’s fiancee was even featured on Forbes together with her sister Maggie due to their intimate knowledge of the said place. She said during the interview that they call themselves real “Bostonians.”

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Emma MacDonald and her sister Maggie are also known as co-hosts of the podcast Love Ya, Bye. Their regular show started in 2022 and has been quite a hit. They call themselves “New England’s favorite sisters.” The podcast usually talks about branding, fashion, travel and relationships.

Aside from the podcast, Payton Pritchard’s fiancee is a well-known social media influencer. She has over 370K Instagram followers, while her YouTube channel has roughly the same number of subscribers. Like what she does in her podcast, her IG and YT platforms emphasize fitness, cosmetics, health, relationships and travel.

Payton Pritchard proposed to Emma MacDonald in the offseason

Payton Pritchard’s offseason was eventful, to say the least. The backup point guard’s role with the Boston Celtics looked uncertain due to the presence of reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner Malcolm Brogdon. Pritchard’s minutes dropped with his new teammate playing superbly well.

The Celtics, however, made big changes in the offseason. They traded longtime former captain Marcus Smart and Brogdon in separate deals. Boston also showed their faith in the former Oregon superstar when they signed him to a four-year $30 million contract extension.

Off the court, Pritchard was an even bigger winner. He proposed to Emma MacDonald on a scenic Cape Cod beach. MacDonald went on Instagram to share the moment and captioned it with:

“A love for a lifetime.”

Pritchard is playing a key role for the Boston Celtics again. He is averaging 6.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. His shooting and hustle, despite being undersized, have endeared him to fans.

On Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers, he came off the bench to help the Celtics eke out a 125-119 win. “Fast PP” finished with 10 points on 3-7 shooting, including 2-6 from behind the arc.