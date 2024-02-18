Who is performing at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game? Artist lineup event details and more

The 2024 NBA All-Star game will take center stage on Sunday night. The best of the NBA will battle in the traditional East vs. West format. The game will also feature plenty of entertaining performances.

The weekend event already had plenty of entertainment showcases and performances throughout Indianapolis. EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson will perform a short set at halftime of the All-Star game on Sunday.

13-time Grammy winner and Indy native Babyface will sing the US national anthem before the game. Recording artist Charlotte Cardin will sing the Canadian national anthem “O Canada” before the US rendition.

Rapper and hip-hop legend Lil’ Wayne will perform a concert outside the arena before the game on Sunday. The five-time Grammy winner will run through his legendary hit catalog. Tickets were sold on NBAEvents.com and are still available.

These artists will be the highlights of Sunday night’s entertainment. Plenty of other artists already did their thing in Indianapolis this weekend.

The NBA Crossover, a fan experience event, ran over the weekend. The immersive event included several days of entertainment. On Friday, world-renowned DJ Zedd delivered a banging show. T-Pain, a Grammy-winning artist, also performed at the NBA Crossover Concert Series on Friday.

The NBA gave fans a taste of country on Saturday. Keith Urban and Walker Hayes performed as part of the pregame ceremonies ahead of All-Star Saturday night.

Before the NBA HBCU showcase, Coco Jones sang the US national anthem. She also sang the black anthem ‘Lift Every Voice.” She performed the song alongside the marching bands from Winston-Salem State University and Virginia Union University.

Before the NBA All-Star Rising Stars games on Friday, The Brothers Footman sang the US national anthem. Canadian singer Kyra Daniel handled the Canadian anthem duties.

Who is the 2024 NBA All-Star halftime performer? Finding out more about Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson, a two-time Grammy winner, will perform at the halftime show on Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game. The multi-talented entertainer also has Tony, Emmy and Oscar awards to her name and is the youngest female to ever complete the EGOT.

Hudson began her career singing in churches in her hometown of Chicago. She burst into worldwide fame after a run on the hit show “American Idol”.

She now hosts and performs on her own daytime talk show. The show is in its second season and has had multiple celebrity guests during its run.

She was named “Entertainer of the Year” at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards. She was also once named to Time’s “Most Influential People” list.