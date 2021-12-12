Unarguably the greatest shooter God has ever created, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has been lighting it up from range throughout his career, after being drafted as the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Warriors.

Steph Curry and his lethal marksmanship have been the bedrock of the dynasty the Warriors went on to create, which led to three championships in five seasons. The likes of Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant all played significant roles alongside Curry in this pursuit of greatness.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Stephen Curry is 10 3-pointers shy of setting the NBA's all-time record for career makes.



Curry has 22 career games with 10 3-pointers; Klay Thompson has the next most with 5.



Curry will look to aim for the record on Saturday night vs 76ers on ABC at 8:30 ET. Stephen Curry is 10 3-pointers shy of setting the NBA's all-time record for career makes.Curry has 22 career games with 10 3-pointers; Klay Thompson has the next most with 5.Curry will look to aim for the record on Saturday night vs 76ers on ABC at 8:30 ET. https://t.co/5RSfmWtqK6

Steph Curry is chasing Ray Allen's record for most three-pointers made, which stands at 2973. He is now just six 3's shy after the game against Philadelphia. All eyes of the basketball world were on Curry against the Philadephia 76ers as he was on the verge of breaking this longstanding record. However, Matisse Thybulle and the 76ers had other plans.

The game ended with the 76ers winning with a scoreline of 102-93 as Steph Curry was restricted to just 18 points on 3 off 14 shots from beyond the arc. It was a defensive masterclass from Thybulle and the 76ers. Thybulle also went into the history books to become the first and only player to block multiple Steph Curry three-point attempts.

Who is the only player to block multiple Steph Curry 3-point attempts in a game?

Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors

The answer is Matisse Thybulle. Matisse Thybulle is the only player in history to block multiple Steph Curry three-point attempts in a game. By superseding Danny Green in the starting five, Matisse Thybulle was given the task of guarding Steph Curry by Doc Rivers. Already known to be a top-drawer defender, Thybulle was primed for this task given his size, strength and know-how.

StatMuse @statmuse



(h/t Matisse Thybulle is the first player ever to block multiple Steph Curry 3pt attempts in a game.(h/t @ESPNStatsInfo Matisse Thybulle is the first player ever to block multiple Steph Curry 3pt attempts in a game.(h/t @ESPNStatsInfo) https://t.co/Bd5taDofua

Thybulle not only restricted Curry to just 3 off 14 from beyond the arc, but he also recorded two blocks. It was a defensive clinic showcased by the Australian that garnered praise from a lot of folks in the NBA. With Thybulle as the primary defender, Steph Curry was held to 2 of 13 shots from the field and 1 of 9 from beyond the arc.

What makes this all the more impressive is the fact that Thybulle was in foul trouble early on in the game. Accumulating multiple personal fouls in the first half meant that Thybulle had to go and sit on the bench with a little over two minutes remaining in the half. That was when Steph Curry flexed his muscles a bit as he scored 8 more points before the break.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Matisse Thybulle held Stephen Curry to 2-of-13 shooting as the primary defender on Saturday, including 1-of-9 from beyond the arc.



Thybulle also became the first player to block multiple 3-point attempts by Curry in a single game. Matisse Thybulle held Stephen Curry to 2-of-13 shooting as the primary defender on Saturday, including 1-of-9 from beyond the arc.Thybulle also became the first player to block multiple 3-point attempts by Curry in a single game. https://t.co/SCbXmV2y3S

Doc Rivers had a decision to make in the second half and took a risk by putting Thybulle in despite the fourth personal foul he picked up at the end of the third quarter. The risk paid off as Thybulle continued to torment Chef Curry and lead the Philadelphia-based team to yet another win.

