Who are the Portland Trail Blazers likely to pick at NBA Draft 2023?

The Portland Trail Blazers own the Nos. 3, 23 and 43 picks of the 2023 NBA Draft. Portland, after an early exit from playoff contention last season, can retool the roster via the draft.

The Blazers affirmed their commitment to superstar Damian Lillard while the point guard remains loyal to the team that drafted him. Both believe that they can still make at least a deep playoff run if they get the right pieces.

With three picks on Thursday night, they should be able to grab players who can help the team.

Scoot Henderson could land with the Portland Trail Blazers

The Charlotte Hornets own the No. 2 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. They reportedly prefer former Alabama forward Brandon Miller as he is a better fit besides LaMelo Ball than Scoot Henderson.

After a second workout with Miller and Henderson on Tuesday, the Hornets have reportedly decided to get Miller as their forward of the future.

If Charlotte sticks to that plan on draft day, the Portland Trail Blazers will not get a bad consolation prize. Portland may be even getting the better player out Miller and Henderson.

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver Scoot Henderson possibly going third to Portland Trail Blazers: “I’m ready to contribute wherever I go. I think I could help Dame [Lillard]… Whatever play time I get, I’m going to go in there and kill.” Scoot Henderson possibly going third to Portland Trail Blazers: “I’m ready to contribute wherever I go. I think I could help Dame [Lillard]… Whatever play time I get, I’m going to go in there and kill.” https://t.co/rpODWFgciN

Scoot Henderson has already worked out with the Blazers. Despite Lillard being the team’s point guard, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be a big problem moving forward.

Coach Chauncey Billups can unburden “Dame” with the playmaking chores and allow him to get his shots off the ball with Henderson orchestrating the offense. Henderson’s three-point shooting needs work after hitting just 27.5% of his shots from deep with the G League Ignite.

The Portland Trail Blazers believe Henderson will eventually overcome that weakness. He had a workout with no less than Steph Curry, who gave praise to the youngster.

Portland could land Kris Murray with the 23rd pick

If Kris Murray is still available when the Blazers get their second pick at No. 23, they should go for Kris Murray. The brother of Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray had an explosive third year at Iowa which showed that he could be ready for the NBA.

Jazz Lead @JazzLead



Good scorer, scored 20.2 ppg last year

Solid defender with good size

Has upside as a shooter

Has a high floor, but not a super high ceiling



What's the highest pick you would take Murray at? Kris Murray strikes me as an NBA-ready playerGood scorer, scored 20.2 ppg last yearSolid defender with good sizeHas upside as a shooterHas a high floor, but not a super high ceilingWhat's the highest pick you would take Murray at? Kris Murray strikes me as an NBA-ready player🔹Good scorer, scored 20.2 ppg last year🔹Solid defender with good size🔹Has upside as a shooter🔸Has a high floor, but not a super high ceilingWhat's the highest pick you would take Murray at? https://t.co/dPWPp7E7fW

After averaging just 9.7 points as a sophomore, Murray erupted for 20.2 PPG on 47.6% shooting, including 33.5% from deep. Murray’s 6-8 frame with a 6-10 wingspan allows him to score in a variety of ways and also to cause damage on defense.

Kris Murray could take the slot of veteran forward Jerami Grant in the Portland Trail Blazers' lineup.

The Portland Trail Blazers could look for a project at center as their last pick in the NBA draft

Mouhamed Gueye had a superb second season at Washington State. He averaged 14.3 points and 8.4 rebounds. He has the potential to become a defensive force in the NBA.

Portland does not have a backup big for Jusuf Nurkic. They will certainly add veteran frontline depth before the start of the season.

Harp @3SeedTraining



• great face up game in the mid post - patient



• comfortable putting the ball on the floor getting into downhill attacks



• high release in the mid post makes it a tough shot to block



• moves well for position



STEAL IN THE DRAFT Mouhamed Gueye | Versatile 6’11• great face up game in the mid post - patient• comfortable putting the ball on the floor getting into downhill attacks• high release in the mid post makes it a tough shot to block• moves well for positionSTEAL IN THE DRAFT Mouhamed Gueye | Versatile 6’11 • great face up game in the mid post - patient • comfortable putting the ball on the floor getting into downhill attacks• high release in the mid post makes it a tough shot to block • moves well for position 🚨 STEAL IN THE DRAFT 🚨 https://t.co/2BYtwA3FpE

Gueye showed flashes of an efficient interior game, mid-range touch and endless motor. He will not be under a ton of pressure to deliver immediately behind Nurkic. The upcoming rookie could work on his game until he’s ready to help the Portland Trail Blazers.

