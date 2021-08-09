Who is the president of the NBA Players' Association? Looking at all the members of the NBPA Executive Committee

The NBA Players Association has a new president in the form of CJ McCollum. He will succeed Chris Paul, who has completed two tenures as president.

The Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard will serve in the capacity of president for the next four years. Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams will serve in the capacity of the vice-president to fill the void McCollum's promotion created. Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala will stay on as the first vice-president.

A true leader on and off the court! CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) was elected as the President of the NBPA 👏#exceling



📸: @TheNBPA pic.twitter.com/hRxP2uTcr5 — excel basketball (@excelbasketball) August 8, 2021

McCollum was elected as the vice president of the NBA Players Association in March 2021. However, Chris Paul's decision not to run for a third term has resulted in McCollum being the new president.

In a statement, McCollum expressed his gratitude and commended Chris Paul on how he represented the players in the NBA. The 29-year-old is excited to start this new chapter and is committed to strengthening the NBA Players Association.

Which players are on the NBA Players Association Executive Committee?

Following the annual summer meeting of the Board of National Basketball Players Association Player Representatives, a few changes were made to the executive committee. Although no change was made to the personnel in most offices, there are a few worth noting.

What an experience, what a journey. Grateful and PROUD to have served as your @TheNBPA president for the past 8 years!! Thank you to the entire union staff and especially @MRobertsNBPA ! Congrats @CJMcCollum - you got next! ✊🏾 #WeAre450 pic.twitter.com/mDQhPAakee — Chris Paul (@CP3) August 8, 2021

Here is the full list of players serving on the NBA Players Association Executive Committee:

CJ McCollum, President

Andre Iguodala, First Vice President

Harrison Barnes, Secretary-Treasurer

Bismack Biyombo, Vice President

Malcolm Brogdon, Vice President

Jaylen Brown, Vice President

Kyrie Irving, Vice President

Garrett Temple, Vice President

Grant Williams, Vice President

Grant Williams is a new addition to the executive committee following Chris Paul's decision not to run for the post again. Williams has served as a player rep for the last three years.

CJ McCollum is the 15th president of the NBA Players Association since the association was founded in 1954. He will start his first tenure as president immediately and will stay in office for the next four years.

The take-over will see McCollum take over the reins of the NBA Players Association at a crucial time. First, he will lead the association at a time when they are looking for a replacement for Michele Roberts. The process was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic but is expected to pick up soon.

McCollum will also be charged with renewing the league's national television deal, which is set to expire in 2025. The current CBA is also set to expire in 2024, which will see McCollum set up a new agreement to benefit players and the NBA.

