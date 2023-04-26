Who is Quin Snyder? A look at his coaching career

Quin Snyder is an NBA coach who is currently coaching for the Atlanta Hawks, marking his second stint with the Hawks. He was perviously the was head assistant coach in the 2013-14 season. This time around, Quin is serving Atlanta as their head coach.

Quin Snyder first began coaching in the early 90s when became an assistant coach for the LA Clippers in the 1992-93 season while studying in Duke's Law School program. However, he didn't stay in the NBA for long and worked his way up by coaching for the NCAA.

While still studying at Duke, Snyder joined the coaching staff in 1993. He was then promoted again to head assistant coach in 1997. In 1999, Snyder moved on from Duke to become the head coach for the Missouri Tigers. During his tenure, he led the team to four NCAA tournament berths and the Elite Eight in 2002, the furthest any Missouri team has ever gone in the tournament.

Snyder then resigned as coach in 2006, with a coaching record of 126-91 during his tenure in Missouri.

Quin Snyder's Road to the NBA

After his successful coaching stint in the NCAA, Quin Snyder decided to retire from coaching in 2006. His decision didn't last long as he ultimately accepted an offer from the NBA G League, which was then known as NBADL in 2007.

During his first season, Snyder's team won the Southwest Division championship and made it to the D-League Finals. In the second season, he led the Austin Toros to a total of 32 wins and participated in the 2009 NBA D-League All-Star Game in Phoenix. He also received the Dennis Johnson Coach of the Year award and led the team to the D-League Semi-Finals.

In his final season with the team, the Toros managed another 32-win season and made it to the Semi-Finals.

His impressive run in the NBADL led to a lot of coaching offers from the NBA's main league. Snyder initially struggled to find his place in the league when he coached for the Philadelphia 76ers, LA Lakers, and Atlanta Hawks for one season respectively.

Quin Snyder was then given the opportunity to become a head coach in the NBA for the first time in his career back in 2014. Snyder served as the head coach for the Utah Jazz for a total of eight seasons from 2014-2022. After missing out on action for nearly an entire year, the Hawks decided to bring him back in February, this time as the team's head coach.

