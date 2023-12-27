Who is Rachel Nichols' husband Max Nichols? Looking at NBA journalist's personal life & more

Sportscaster Rachel Nichols garnered attention in early 2022 when she ended her 16-year tenure with ESPN. Currently, she is a co-host with Skip Bayles on ‘Undisputed,’ hosts ‘Headliners’ on Showtime and also works with Monumental Sports Network.

Here, let’s take a look at the television host’s personal life.

Nichols has been married to Max Nichols for over two decades. According to TVNewser, Rachel and Max first met at a summer camp in Maine during their teenage years. Although they attended the camp together, they lost contact for about a decade, but Max initiated their reconnection.

They tied the knot in Venice on May 25, 2001, in a Jewish ceremony and have twin daughters.

Max is known for directing the movie “Two Night Stand” and the TV series “Day 5.”

The couple usually keeps their private life away from the media, and not much is known about their personal lives.

More details about Rachel Nichols’ husband

Max Nichols is the son of famed film director Mike Nichols (Mikhail Igor Peschkowsky) and novelist Annabel Davis-Goff. He is the stepson of ABC’s Diane Sawyer.

Max attended Tamalpais High School and later moved to Classen High School. He continued his studies at the University of Oklahoma and later attended Columbia University, where he earned a journalism degree.

As of July 2023, Max is estimated to have a net worth of $3 million, largely derived from his career and endorsements. He hails from a family with a rich background in film, including directors, writers and producers.

According to reports, Rachel commands a substantial annual salary of approximately $1.5 million. Various online sources estimate the journalist’s net worth to be around $10 million as of July 2023.

Why did Rachel Nichols leave ESPN?

Nichols left the media network amid controversy related to her comments on diversity and her colleague Maria Taylor, who is Black.

The New York Times released an audio recording of Nichols expressing frustration to her adviser, Adam Mendelsohn, about losing a job to Taylor. In the recording, Nichols suggested Taylor’s promotion was influenced by ESPN’s diversity issues.

Following her departure from ESPN, Nichols transitioned to Showtime Sports, where she currently serves as a host and reporter for a range of projects, including podcasts and documentaries.