Who is replacing Anthony Davis in 2025 NBA All-Star Game? Latest roster update explored

Late in the third quarter of his Dallas Mavericks debut, Anthony Davis sustained a noncontact injury that caused him to leave the game on Saturday. The injury, which was later confirmed to be a left adductor strain, will reportedly sideline Davis for up to a month.

This means that the 12-year veteran will be missing, among other things, the 2025 All-Star Game. On Monday, the NBA replaced Davis with his new Dallas teammate, Kyrie Irving.

Irving, whose tandem with Luka Doncic helped lead the Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals, is averaging 24.1 points per game while having one of the best shooting clips of his career from beyond the arc (40.7%).

There's a bit of a history between Davis and his Mavs teammate who's taking his All-Star spot. During a media availability following the blockbuster trade, Davis recalled how he and Irving talked about playing together in Boston in 2018, when AD was still with the New Orleans Pelicans.

It will take some time, however, before Davis and Irving play their second game together on the Mavericks lineup. Irving, meanwhile, will be seeing action in the All-Star Game alongside LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, James Harden and Damian Lillard.

Report: Mark Cuban made last-ditch effort to prevent Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade

Over a week after the shocking Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade went down, more and more details about the behind-the-scenes dealings are coming to light.

According to insider Marc Stein, longtime Mavs majority owner Mark Cuban — who sold 73% of his ownership stake in 2023 — tried to make a last-ditch effort to prevent the trade from happening.

"By the time Cuban found out about the Luka-for-AD trade, it was too late," Stein wrote. "Sources say Cuban urged Harrison not to go ahead with the swap."

Clearly, Cuban's plea went unheeded and Harrison went on to consummate the deal that sent the beloved Doncic to the LA Lakers. Only time will tell if the addition of Davis to the Mavs roster was indeed the best decision for the team.

