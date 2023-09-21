Who is Ronny Turiaf? Exploring more about ex-LeBron James' teammate who overcame open heart surgery

Ronny Turiaf was part of the 2012 Miami Heat team alongside LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh that won the championship over the OKC Thunder. He played just 13 regular season games and one game in the NBA Finals but was reportedly also a huge locker room presence for the team. Turiaf served as an inspiration to his teammates and countless basketball fans.

The Frenchman’s career in the NBA got to a shockingly bad start. He was selected No. 37 by the LA Lakers and signed a two-year contract. The deal was nixed when after extensive tests, he was diagnosed with a serious heart condition. An enlarged aortic root put his career in doubt before he could even play a minute.

Ronny Turiaf had undergone tests in France and also during the NBA’s pre-draft convention. In both times, he was cleared to play by the doctors despite knowing he had issues with his heart. It wasn’t when he was with the team that drafted him that a full report of his condition was known.

Then LA Lakers spokesman John Black had this to say in 2005 about the rookie’s unfortunate situation:

“We don’t want to point fingers. We feel fortunate that it was found when it was. It probably saved the kid’s life.

“A best-case scenario, if things go great, is he could come back as early as a year from now. Doctors think that if he’s ever able to play basketball again, it would be a bonus.”

One of the doctors who attended Turiaf had an ominous statement after the player was scheduled for an open heart surgery. He said that the Frenchman had a 75% chance of suffering a potentially deadly heart attack in the next three to four years.

The LA Lakers drafted Ronny Turiaf out of Gonzaga. They raved about his rebounding, effort and hustle. It didn’t hurt that he was named the West Coast Conference MVP. The Lakers couldn’t believe their luck that he had fallen to their lap.

Ronny Turiaf retired in 2015 after 10 years in the NBA

From someone who might not have played a single NBA game, Ronny Turiaf went on to play in 473 games in 10 seasons. He suited up for the LA Lakers for three seasons, two with the Golden State Warriors and also two with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The burly power forward also spent a season each with the New York Knicks, LA Clippers, Washington Wizards and Miami Heat. It was with the Heat that he won his only championship playing alongside the NBA’s deadliest trio at that time.

Ronny Turiaf was also a staple for the French national team in international competitions for a decade. He represented the country in the 2003 EuroBasket, 2006 FIBA World Championship, 2007 EuroBasket, 2009 EuroBasket and the 2012 London Summer Olympics.

Turiaf had career averages of 4.7 PPG, 3.7 RPG and 1.3 APG in the NBA. Considering the obstacles he had to overcome, he served as an inspiration to both basketball players and fans.