Who runs LeBron James Family Foundation? Looking at people connected with it & how it works

The LeBron James Family Foundation was established in 2011. Apart from LeBron James, it was Dr. Michele Campbell who was the main driving force behind the working of the foundation. Dr. Campbell is the executive director of the foundation and through her expertise and passion, she has been able to change the lives of thousands of children in Akron.

Campbell has played an active role in devising various educational initiatives to positively change the lives of families in LeBron’s hometown. Under her leadership, the foundation partnered with various Akron Public Schools under the I PROMISE program. The program works to eliminate the dropout crisis in the Akron Community.

Dr. Campbell mentioned some of the challenges that founder LeBron James faced in his life, have been the prime motivation for the LA Lakers star to set up the foundation. The LeBron James Family Foundation under Dr. Campbell has not only extended educational support to the students but also to their families.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Under her leadership, the foundation has started several initiatives such as I PROMISE Village which works towards transitional housing for homeless students. She has been part of the I PROMISE Housing program providing 50 units of affordable housing.

Dr. Campbell has credited the staff of the foundation for its immense success in the area. According to her, the working staff has been able to gain the trust of the families participating in the programs.

What does the LeBron James Family Foundation do?

LeBron James Family Foundation was created in 2011 to create change in LeBron’s hometown of Akron, Ohio. The foundation is not only focused on changing the lives of children but their families as well through education and co-curricular educational initiatives.

The foundation supports over 1,500 students and their families by catering to them with resources and various programs to help them succeed in school and their professional careers. Under I PROMISE school, the foundation has various programs under its schemes such as I PROMISE Institute, I PROMISE Housing, and I PROMISE Village that provide life-changing resources to families in need.

The foundation works under “We Are Family” to redefine the outlook of families and communities. LeBron himself believes that, despite everything, everyone has to go back to their own communities.

The foundation listens to the students and families and the impediments that limit them. Moreover, under the I PROMISE Family concept, the foundation works toward helping families have careers not just jobs.