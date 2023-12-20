Who runs Timberwolves Brasil account? What we know so far

Timberwolves Brasil promptly caught the attention of even non-basketball fans in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ second game of the season. Minnesota just beat the Miami Heat with their superstar Jimmy Butler on the bench trolling at fans of his former team. After the game, a post from the said site created a mild storm on Twitter/X.

Brazilian Rodrigo Barbosa, who owns the account, emphatically and somewhat disturbingly announced who won the said game. He came up with a clip that unsettled many. The Timberwolves were 1-1 at that time, but regardless of what their record would be, a new social media star became an attraction.

Barbosa was only getting started, which only thrilled many. When the Timberwolves improved their record to 3-2, Timberwolves Brasil posted another video that wasn’t for all ages.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Rodrigo Barbosa had this to say about his introduction to basketball and the NBA:

“I really liked playing NBA Live on PlayStation. From then on, I started watching NBA games. Plus, I also played basketball in high school. I became a Timberwolves fan in 2004, the season the team reached the Conference Finals and Kevin Garnett” — forever his biggest idol in basketball — “was the MVP.”

The 30-year-old Barbosa makes a living on social media using his advertising degree to create catchy content. “Catchy” may even be too tame of a word to describe his work with Timberwolves Brasil. He has been extremely creative and has become arguably the biggest Twitter/X sensation when it comes to NBA content.

The Brazilian had this to say about the concept behind his popular account:

“This started two years ago when I had the idea to post a ‘wolf video’ whenever the Timberwolves won. Before, I only used one video, of a Brazilian musical rhythm called ‘funk,’ where a wolf danced holding an umbrella. My followers liked it and I decided to ‘increase the possibilities’ of wolf videos.”

Timberwolves Brasil owner insists he doesn’t have any weird fetish

Most basketball fans had several interesting descriptions regarding Timberwolves Brasil’s posts. Some called them unsettling and crass. A few thought the owner of the account was “unhinged.” The often graphic clips have left many disturbed.

Rodrigo Barbosa, however, claims to be just any normal dude.

“I only look for funny videos that have wolves in them. Just that. I always thought they were ‘funny wolf videos.’ I had no idea there was a community (or fetishes) about this. Timberwolves wins are my fetish. My only fetish!”

The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-5) are tied with the Boston Celtics for the best record in the NBA. Minnesota leads the league in defensive rating and has shown resilience, composure and maturity this season. They are looking like legit championship contenders.

With every win, basketball fans can expect Timberwolves Brasil to come up with something interesting to see. The site just trolled Jimmy Butler in Minnesota’s win over Miami on Monday. It seems like there’s no escaping Rodrigo Barbosa’s impact. Every time the Timberwolves win, something “unsettling or disturbing” will likely pop up on Twitter/X.