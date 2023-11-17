Who’s the bookmakers’ favorite to land Alex Caruso? Betting odds explored

2020 NBA Champion Alex Caruso has recently been mentioned in trade rumors alongside fellow Chicago Bulls teammates Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. This comes after a disappointing start to the regular season and the idea of a move is gaining traction.

Interestingly enough, Bovada Official recently released a list of NBA teams with the best odds of landing the defensive specialist.

From the list, the Philadelphia 76ers are the favorites to land Alex Caruso with the best odds of +250. Additionally, Caruso is in the third year of his four-year $36 million contract with the Chicago Bulls, as per Spotrac.

Looking at the Sixers' roster and the coaching style of Nick Nurse, Caruso would feast at that end alongside the team's other defensive specialists. From Patrick Beverley to Nic Batum, the team would gain a further boost at the defensive end with the addition of Caruso.

In the 10 games that he has played this season, Caruso is averaging 8.6 points (60.8% shooting, including 44.8% from 3-point range) and 4.0 rebounds per game.

The Philadelphia 76ers would face competition for Alex Caruso

With the Sixers having the best odds to acquire Alex Caruso from the Bulls, Bovada Official also listed a handful of NBA teams who are in the race as well.

The LA Lakers are running in second place after the 76ers with odds of +300. Caruso first started his NBA career with the Lakers and lasted four seasons with the organization. He was also a crucial piece in the team's 2020 championship run in the bubble. With the Lakers ranked 19th defensively in the league, Caruso's addition to the roster would be an improvement on this team.

Speaking of teams with problems defensively, the Milwaukee Bucks rank 24th in the league in this department. Similar to the Lakers' situation, Caruso could give that team a lift defensively but will most likely result in depth pieces being traded away. Bovada Official has them third on the list with odds of +450.

An interesting team included in the list is the Denver Nuggets. Following their 2023 championship run, the Nuggets are an elite team this season. However, they have run into some depth issues so far this season following the departure of Jeff Green and Bruce Brown in the offseason.

With a young bench unit, an acquisition of Alex Caruso could make the Nuggets even more dangerous. Bovada Official has them last on the list with odds of +800.