Fans mistakenly believe Luka Doncic's "who's crying now" taunt was for Snoop Dogg 

Luka Doncic was at his best as the Mavericks steamrolled the Timberwolves in Game 5. He was even seen chirping at the crowd, where Snoop Dogg was seated courtside. After an and-1 bucket in the third quarter that stretched Dallas' lead to 82-46, Doncic taunted a fan sitting behind Snoop Dogg, saying:

"Yeah, who's crying now motherf**ker?"

According to NBA reporter Dave McMenamin, the fan sitting behind Snoop Dogg had made a crying emoji gesture towards Doncic before, which sparked the latter's NSFW reaction. However, fans initially thought it was Snoop Dogg who Doncic trash-talked to, with several publications on "X" thinking that was the case too.

The rapper's reaction confused everyone, leading many to think Doncic's message was for him. One fan wrote:

"Snoop Dogg learned his lesson"

Another added:

"Luka Doncic beef vs Snoop Dogg"

One fan said:

"Did Snoop Dogg just get Doncic’d?"

Snoop Dogg was among several celebrities, including Jennifer Hudson and Jimmy Jam, who attended the game at Target Center. He was seemingly supporting the Timberwolves in that game. Snoop Dogg expressed his love for Anthony Edwards on May 10, when he appeared on Stephen A. Smith's podcast.

The rapper is a huge fan of Edwards' mentality, which helped the Timberwolves compete against the defending champions Denver Nuggets. However, Edwards and the Timberwolves seemingly have run out of steam against a spirited Luka Doncic.

Luka Doncic bags WCF MVP award as Mavericks march to NBA Finals

Luka Doncic bagged his maiden WCF MVP award after a phenomenal series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Doncic will make his first finals appearance against the Boston Celtics. The Slovenian averaged 32.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists, shooting on 47/43/85 splits to lead the Mavs to a 4-1 win.

Doncic finished the series with a 36-point outing in Game 5 to close the T'Wolves. He set the tone with 20 points in the first quarter alone. Doncic added 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 63.6%, including 6 of 10 from 3. The Mavs led by as many as 36 points in the game, inspired by Doncic's first-half blitz.

His return after a rocky run in the playoffs before was critical to the Mavs' success in the conference finals, which wasn't as close against expectations. The Timberwolves seemed to be a legitimate threat after beating the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets, in the conference semis.

However, they had no response to Luka Doncic's all-around brilliance.