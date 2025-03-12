The Cleveland Cavaliers are the team to beat in the NBA right now. They've already clinched their division and became the first team to secure a postseason spot, so they have some spare time on their hands right now.

That's why the veterans made sure to keep their beloved rookie in line. Apparently, Jaylon Tayson forgot to bring the donuts, so they had to teach him a lesson.

In a now-viral clip, we see several veterans walking with Tyson as he enters the parking lot after the win over the Brooklyn Nets. Then, upon opening his car, he realizes that they've absolutely drowned it in popcorn.

Needless to say, it didn't take long before fans reacted to this rookie prank on social media. Here are some of the best comments.

"Okay.. playtime's over... Who's gonna clean that up 😭," wrote one user.

"Imagine you tired, ready to go home and now you gotta deal with this because your teammates want to pull a rookie prank," one fan wrote.

"Me: How TF y'all got in my car?" another one said.

"I would got in that car and ate the popcorn as I drove off," a fan chimed in.

"The walk of shame by Jaylon because he didn’t bring donuts has me still laughing minutes later. This team is so funny," a Cavs fan account added with laughing face emojis.

"Man, I hope that is just plain popcorn without any kind of butter or seasoning," another one said.

Tyson hasn't played much for the Cavaliers, but he's been efficient when given a chance. In 40 appearances, he has averaged 3.1 points and 2.0 rebounds per game on 46% from the floor.

Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson reacts to 15-game winning streak

With their comeback win over the Nets, the Cavs just became the sixth team in NBA history to record at least two winning streaks of 15+ games in the same season.

When asked about that, coach Kenny Atkinson claimed that as impressive as it was to start the season with 15 consecutive wins, doing so at this point in the campaign is even tougher.

“To do it at this juncture of the season, with fatigue and people trying to knock us off; it’s quite an accomplishment. We’ll look back at this someday,” Atkinson said.

The Cavaliers have had the best record in the league for most of the season, and barring a disaster, that's going to continue being the case for the rest of the season.

