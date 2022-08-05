“Who’s gonna give up their franchise, their dog, their cat?” - Analyst believes Kevin Durant should stay with the Nets, believes KD and Kyrie will run it back

Kevin Durant's impending move away from the Brooklyn Nets is approaching but hasn't materialized yet. The Nets have made their demands clear, looking for at least one All-Star in return for KD along with a host of draft picks and players.

On ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," former NFL player Harry Douglas said no team is going to dismantle its entire roster for Durant.

"Who’s gonna give up their franchise, their dog, their cat, their pet lizards, their pet bird and everything else that comes with it," Harry Douglas said.

The Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns are KD's preferred landing spots. But the inability of both teams to part ways with an All-Star meant that no trade has come to fruition. Phoenix can't trade Deandre Ayton until January. Miami can't trade Bam Adebayo as long as Brooklyn has Ben Simmons. That's because no team can acquire two players via trade who are under the designated rookie extension rule.

The Boston Celtics have also been mentioned in trade talks recently. They are reportedly willing to trade Jaylen Brown, an All-Star, along with Derrick White and draft capital. But the Nets insist on adding reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart to the package, something the Celtics are unwilling to do at the moment.

Will Kevin Durant be forced to run it back with the Nets?

Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant, left, and Kyrie Irving

As things stand, the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant could be forced to run it back. Durant has seen his trade request fall on deaf ears as no trade has emerged for the aforementioned reasons.

However, a move from left field would be an LA Lakers trade for KD and Kyrie Irving, with Brooklyn getting Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. But such a move seems like an illusion as there has been no indication of such a trade even being mentioned.

With Ben Simmons set to be healthy at the start of the season, the presence of one of the NBA's best defenders could change Brooklyn's prospects. KD will meet with owner Joe Tsai this week, according to reports, perhaps bringing clarity on where things stand between the player and the franchise.

Another way Durant could return to the fold with Brooklyn is if Irving is traded and the Nets get enough compensation in return. That doesn't necessarily make the Nets better but doesn't weaken them either.

All in all, no trade is imminent, but the summer is long and this trade saga between Durant and Brooklyn could trickle into training camp.

