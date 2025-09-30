  • home icon
  • "Who's that?": Jimmy Butler pokes fun at beef with Warriors' reported incoming free agent Al Horford

"Who's that?": Jimmy Butler pokes fun at beef with Warriors' reported incoming free agent Al Horford

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Sep 30, 2025 11:40 GMT
Jimmy Butler posing for pictures during a media day shoot, Al Horford shooting threes during a warm up (Source: Imagn)
Most teams have made big offseason moves, but the Warriors have stayed quiet until now. With Al Horford reportedly set to join as a free agent, Jimmy Butler was asked about the signing on Tuesday and used the moment to poke fun at their past beef.

During the Warriors’ media day, Butler was asked about his history with Horford. Though the move isn’t official yet, the reporter insisted Butler offer his thoughts on the center's signing, earning a hilarious response from the forward.

"What you gon ask me (the question) for," Butler questioned.

The former Miami Heat star was then pressed to share his thoughts on Horford, and he responded playfully while giving his take on the signing.

"Who's that?" Butler joked.
Butler’s unwillingness to acknowledge Horford was his way of poking fun at the former Celtics star. The duo has had multiple matchups in recent seasons, with the Heat and Celtics meeting countless times in the playoffs.

The pair famously clashed in Game 3 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals when Butler dropped to one knee and emphatically called a timeout after sinking a three. It was his way of mocking Horford, who had pulled off the same celebration in Game 1 of the series.

During their time in the Eastern Conference, the duo faced each other multiple times, with Butler often emerging victorious. However, in their most recent playoff meeting in 2024, Horford and the Celtics had the last laugh by winning the series 4-1 in the first round.

Despite their past differences, the duo must start fresh as they both aim to play their first full season in the Bay Area.

NBA Insider believes Al Horford brings the same problem to the Warriors that Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler are facing

The addition of Al Horford to the Warriors' lineup offers the team an experienced core, but there have been questions about their health. The likes of Draymond Green, Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler are all entering the latter stage of their careers and there are concerns about their ability to play 30+ minutes per game.

NBA Insider Trevor Lane noted this problem in an article on Sunday while discussing Al Horford's imminent arrival.

"So, from a skill set perspective, I think Al Horford is a fantastic fit on the offensive end. And defensively, is he going to be great during the regular season?" he questioned. "But overall, the main pieces of this team, Curry, Butler, Draymond, now Al Horford, these guys are all over the hill."

Despite the questions on their age, the Warriors have built a formidable team and should challenge the OKC Thunder in the West.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

