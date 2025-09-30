"Who's that?": Jimmy Butler pokes fun at beef with Warriors' reported incoming free agent Al Horford

Most teams have made big offseason moves, but the Warriors have stayed quiet until now. With Al Horford reportedly set to join as a free agent, Jimmy Butler was asked about the signing on Tuesday and used the moment to poke fun at their past beef.During the Warriors’ media day, Butler was asked about his history with Horford. Though the move isn’t official yet, the reporter insisted Butler offer his thoughts on the center's signing, earning a hilarious response from the forward.&quot;What you gon ask me (the question) for,&quot; Butler questioned.The former Miami Heat star was then pressed to share his thoughts on Horford, and he responded playfully while giving his take on the signing.&quot;Who's that?&quot; Butler joked.Butler’s unwillingness to acknowledge Horford was his way of poking fun at the former Celtics star. The duo has had multiple matchups in recent seasons, with the Heat and Celtics meeting countless times in the playoffs.The pair famously clashed in Game 3 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals when Butler dropped to one knee and emphatically called a timeout after sinking a three. It was his way of mocking Horford, who had pulled off the same celebration in Game 1 of the series.During their time in the Eastern Conference, the duo faced each other multiple times, with Butler often emerging victorious. However, in their most recent playoff meeting in 2024, Horford and the Celtics had the last laugh by winning the series 4-1 in the first round.Despite their past differences, the duo must start fresh as they both aim to play their first full season in the Bay Area.NBA Insider believes Al Horford brings the same problem to the Warriors that Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler are facingThe addition of Al Horford to the Warriors' lineup offers the team an experienced core, but there have been questions about their health. The likes of Draymond Green, Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler are all entering the latter stage of their careers and there are concerns about their ability to play 30+ minutes per game.NBA Insider Trevor Lane noted this problem in an article on Sunday while discussing Al Horford's imminent arrival.&quot;So, from a skill set perspective, I think Al Horford is a fantastic fit on the offensive end. And defensively, is he going to be great during the regular season?&quot; he questioned. &quot;But overall, the main pieces of this team, Curry, Butler, Draymond, now Al Horford, these guys are all over the hill.&quot;Despite the questions on their age, the Warriors have built a formidable team and should challenge the OKC Thunder in the West.