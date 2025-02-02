"Who said Paolo Banchero is next Lebron James?" - NBA fans go off on Magic star's single-digit scoring in Magic’s third straight loss

Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic went up against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. It was a disappointing loss for the Magic as they struggled to beat one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. One of the detrimental factors in their loss was Banchero's lackluster performance.

The Magic star put up a single-digit scoring performance, which did not sit well with fans. Banchero is often compared to LeBron James. However, after Saturday's performance, fans don't believe that the comparison is valid.

Here's what some fans had to say on X, formerly Twitter:

"Who said Paolo Banchero is the next Lebron James?🤦🏼‍♂️🚮"

"Don’t ever wanna hear Paolo Banchero is the next Lebron again, dude is a**"

Here are other reactions on X:

"I’ll say it again Paolo Banchero is overrated don’t ever compare him to Lebron," one said.

"I’m buying a Paolo Banchero jersey just to burn that b***h," another said.

"lmao people told me he better than Franz, lebron jr my a**," another said.

"He’s never deserved the hype. Just a high usage chucker," another said.

Magic vs Jazz recap: Paolo Banchero's lackluster performance results in Orlando's loss

It was a must-win game for the Magic as their victory could've resulted in climbing the Eastern Conference's standings. However, after losing to the Jazz with a 113-99 finish, Orlando remains in 8th place, only one game behind the Miami Heat (7th place) and Detroit Pistons (6th place).

While Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony did all they could to try and keep the game alive for the Magic, it was Banchero's disappointing performance that affected the team. Banchero failed to provide efficient help to his team after putting up nine points, six assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block.

While Banchero did provide an all-around performance, his scoring numbers were needed to help the Magic get the win. Wagner was Orlando's top scorer, adding 37 points. Anthony, on the other hand, did all he could to support Wagner with his 23 points.

The Orlando Magic are set to face the Golden State Warriors next. The two teams will face off on Monday.

