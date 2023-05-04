Who is Serena Karlan? Know all about Bison Dele Girlfriend

Bison Dele, formerly known as Brian Williams, and his girlfriend Serena Karlan's disappearance remain a mystery to this date. Dele and Karlan went missing on July 6th, 2002, when they sailed from Tahiti, along with skipper Bertrand Saldo and Dele's older brother Miles Dabord.

Dabord was the only one to return from the voyage as he got the boat back to Tahiti without the other three individuals on board. Dele is well-known due to his NBA exploits, but there isn't much information circulating about his girlfriend, Serena Karlan.

Karlan wasn't a public figure. She was born in New York on April 4th, 1972. According to IMDB, Karlan was known as one of the makeup artists for the 1998 movie Heartwood, starring Jason Robards.

Her identity only went public after reports of her and Bison Dele's disappearance emerged.

The tragic story of Bison Dele and Serena Karlan's murders in words of the accused, Miles Dabord

The investigation regarding former Pistons star Bison Dele and Serena Karlan's disappearance and possible murders reached a dead end when the former's brother, Miles Dabord, died in a California hospital on September 27th, 2002. Dabord reportedly intentionally overdosed himself with insulin.

The incident occurred after he revealed a story that suggested Dele's actions led to the murders of him, Karlan and the skipper, Bertrand Saldo. Dabord revealed that he got into a heated exchange with Dele, and Karlan accidentally hit her head amid that altercation and died.

With the fear of skipper Saldo wanting to report the murder, Dele killed him. Dabord then said that he shot his brother, citing self-defense. However, the events that transpired after the other three people on board went missing made Dabord's story hard to believe.

Miles Dabord's overdosing also created further suspicion behind the murders as he was the only source of information regarding the case. According to reports, police set up a sting operation involving Bison Dele's friends and family just days before Dabord's death.

He bought gold worth $152,000 under the former NBA star's name. Police also found out that the boat on which the murders were committed had its nameplates changed with the possible bullet holes patched and repaired.

The conclusion regarding this mysterious case is that Miles Daboard killed Dele, Karlan and Saldo and threw their bodies in the middle of the Pacific sea. This possible event explains why their bodies were never discovered, while the accused was the only one to return and make expensive purchases identifying as Dele.

