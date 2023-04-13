Who is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s cousin Nickeil Alexander-Walker? Exploring their personal & professional relationship 

On Wednesday evening, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, and the OKC Thunder picked up a massive win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The result punched the team's ticket to the second round of the Play-In Tournament, where they will match up against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey both erupting for 30 points each, many have begun to wonder about Gilgeous-Alexander's personal life. As it turns out, he also has a cousin playing in the NBA, Minnesota Timberwolves player Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

With the Timberwolves' loss to the LA Lakers and the OKC Thunder's win over the New Orleans Pelicans, the two cousins will now square off against one another. The winner will advance to the NBA Playoffs, where they will play the Denver Nuggets. The loser, on the other hand, will be eliminated from the postseason.

After playing together as kids all the way through high school, the pair got the chance to compete against one another for the first time in the NBA back in 2019. When they did, it was Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder that picked up a competitive 115-104 win.

Following the game, the two swapped jerseys, marking a new chapter in their competitive careers.

Exploring the relationship of cousins Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nickeil Alexander-Walker

According to both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the duo are more than just cousins, they're also best friends. With a close personal relationship and a good competitive relationship, they have pushed one another to evolve as players and reach the next level.

As Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stated to NBA.com back in 2019:

“It was a surreal moment. Something we dreamed about obviously our whole lives and for us to actually live it out is crazy.”

"We've almost fought before, almost punched each other in the face. Me and Nickeil are like brothers, and if anybody knows us they know that about us. Having a brother my age and is damn-near just as good at basketball we used to go at it all the time."

Nickeil Alexander-Walker shared a similar sentiment, expressing his appreciation for the fact that the two are more than just relatives.

“I’m really fortunate to have him in my life growing up. Having him around and having Shai and his little brother around made me feel almost as if I was one of them.

"Since birth, that's like a twin brother to me, couldn't be any closer. One of my best friends, if not my closest friend."

When the OKC Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves square off on Friday, the duo will likely share the court once again. With Gilgeous-Alexander playing heavy minutes for the Thunder and Alexander-Walker averaging 15.5 mpg this season, the clash is sure to deliver fireworks.

