Who is a star on NBA teams? New policy set to ban teams from resting 2 key players in same game

According to the NBA, a star player is defined as someone who has made an All NBA or All-Star team in the past three seasons. That definition will be very important for the league if a new NBA rule goes into effect.

The NBA Board of Governors is discussing a new rule that would prohibit teams from resting two star players in the same game. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The rule could dramatically change the landscape around load management. The league has been making efforts to have key players active for all regular-season games after years of stars sitting out nationally televised NBA games in the name of load management.

NBA's broadcasting and streaming partners must have been unhappy with the growing trend of load management and stars constantly sitting out games. Nationally televised games in particular have been greatly affected in recent seasons.

So, which players would fit the league’s potential criteria for star players? Let’s take a look at the list from the past three seasons.

Which NBA players fit the new star player policy?

Charania reported that players must have made an All-NBA or All-Star team in the past three seasons to be considered a star player. Here is a list of all the NBA players who fit the policy:

Year-by-year list of All-NBA Teams:

2022-23

FIRST TEAM

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

F: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

C: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

G: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC Thunder

G: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

SECOND TEAM

F: Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

F: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

C: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

G: Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

G: Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

THIRD TEAM

F: Julius Randle, New York Knicks

F: LeBron James, LA Lakers

C: Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

G: De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

G: Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

2021-22

FIRST TEAM:

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

F: Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

C: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

G: Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

G: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

SECOND TEAM

F: DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

F: Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

C: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

G: Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

G: Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

THIRD TEAM

F: Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

F: LeBron James, LA Lakers

C: Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

G: Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

G: Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

2020-21

FIRST TEAM

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

F: Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

C: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

G: Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

G: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

SECOND TEAM

F: Julius Randle, New York Knicks

F: LeBron James, LA Lakers

C: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

G: Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

G: Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

THIRD TEAM

F: Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

F: Paul George, LA Clippers

C: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

G: Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

G: Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

OTHER PLAYERS WHO MADE ALL-STAR GAMES (2021-23)

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

Fred VanVleet, Houston Rockets