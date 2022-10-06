Who is Steeve Ho You Fat? Taking a look at why the basketball player has taken the internet by storm

Steeve Ho You Fat is currently the talk of the town thanks to his very unique name. No one had heard of him until his most recent game against an NBA G League team.

While playing for a French club called the Metropolitans 92, they went up against G League Ignite wherein it was a close bout. We didn't see much of Ho You Fat in the game, but his name is memorable enough for us to stay curious.

Steeve Ho You Fat is a French basketball player currently signed with Metropolitans 92. Not much can be said about his background. All we know is that he's a 34-year-old who plays for the French pro league, LNB Pro A.

Steeve Ho You Fat; the man that went viral

Social media and the basketball world is buzzing right now thanks to an appearance from Steeve Ho You Fat. The reason being the uniqueness of his name. During the matchup between Metropolitans 92 and G League Ignite, even the announcers found it humorous mentioning his name. One of the announcers hilariously said:

"Ho You Fat with the three. Yes I just said that. That is that man's name. Don't tweet at me."

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Announcer: "[Steeve] Ho You Fat with the three. Yes I just said that. That is that man's name. Don't tweet at me."



He's just doing his job 🤣



Announcer: "[Steeve] Ho You Fat with the three. Yes I just said that. That is that man's name. Don't tweet at me."He's just doing his job 🤣https://t.co/J1nXjxZtYv

We don't blame him for immediately defending himself. Viewers who aren't familiar with Ho You Fat could easily mistake the announcer for insulting a player. So far nobody is looking at everybody's reaction towards his name in a bad light.

In fact, world-famous comedian Kevin Hart made some jokes about Steeve's surname. He didn't even try to hide his laugh while watching the clip.

Kevin Hart's reaction was priceless but on points as well. People can easily misinterpret Steeve Ho You Fat's name as an insensitive body shaming insult.

Hart said: "Either the Fat got to go, or the Ho got to go."

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Kevin Hart on Steeve Ho You Fat



(via



"Either the Fat got to go, or the Ho got to go"Kevin Hart on Steeve Ho You Fat(via @SportsCenter "Either the Fat got to go, or the Ho got to go"Kevin Hart on Steeve Ho You Fat 😂(via @SportsCenter)https://t.co/CQvh7Yxxvk

Despite the fact that the basketball world is basically making fun of his name, Ho You Fat still managed to keep things in a positive light. Apparently, he's aware of Kevin Hart's reaction to his name and even posted a response on social media. Ho You Fat acknowledged Hart's fondness for his name and promised the comedian his jersey if they crossed paths one day.

Ho You Fat said: "Kevin Hart! I heard you like my last name so if you come tomorrow at the game, I'll give you that jersey for sure. Appreciate the love man."

Kidding aside, let's take a look at how Steeve Ho You Fat performed in their last outing against G League Ignite. Ho You Fat scored six points on 3-4 FG. He managed to block a shot and get a rebound with 17 minutes of playing time.

Given his sudden rise to fame, could we see more playing time for Ho You Fat? We doubt it'll happen, unless he plays exceptionally well out of nowhere.

Poll : 0 votes