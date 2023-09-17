Who was Stephanie White married to? Knowing more about recent WNBA Coach of the Year’s personal life

Current Connecticut Sun head coach Stephanie White was married back in her collegiate basketball days.

In May 1998, Stephanie White married Brent McCarty, her high school sweetheart, all while preparing for what would be a stellar 1998-1999 season for her at Purdue.

Despite adding "McCarty" to her surname, the "White fever" continued at Purdue as she led the team in scoring and three-point shots while second in rebounds and assists.

Eventually, Purdue won the 1999 US NCAA title with White winning National College Player of the Year award honors.

White turned pro right after ruling the women's "March Madness" and joined the Charlotte Sting.

However, it did not take long for her to find herself returning to Indiana, where Purdue is located, where she became one of the inaugural members of the then-expansion team Indiana Fever in 2000.

Two years later, though, Stephanie White dropped the McCarty surname after announcing her divorce from Brent McCarty, whose marriage was blessed with three children.

Two more years later, White announced her retirement from the WNBA as a player at age 27 -- just when she was reaching her prime years -- as injuries piled up on her.

Stephanie White now needs to worry about Connecticut's playoff hopes

Over 20 years after she was worried about what was going to happen to her marriage, Stephanie, the reigning WNBA Coach of the Year, is probably worried now about what's going to happen to her team, the Connecticut Sun.

The Sun blew their chance to sweep their WNBA quarterfinal series against the Minnesota Lynx as the latter stole an 82-75 Game 2 win on Sunday.

The Lynx led by as much as 16 points before the Sun cut the lead to as close as five at the end of the third quarter.

However, Connecticut could not complete the comeback with its home fans at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville watching, and Minnesota took the crucial road win.

With the WNBA's unique home-and-home format for the first round of the playoffs, Connecticut lost its homecourt advantage as Game 3 will be played at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Wednesday night.