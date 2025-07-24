  • home icon
  Who did Taylor Rooks marry? ID of NBA media personality's husband confirmed, but nothing else

Who did Taylor Rooks marry? ID of NBA media personality's husband confirmed, but nothing else

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jul 24, 2025 00:46 GMT
An image of Taylor Rooks and her husband Shane
Taylor Rooks surprises the world by announcing her marriage to a man named Shane. Credit: Rooks/IG

On Wednesday, basketball fans were stunned to learn that sports journalist Taylor Rooks has gotten married. Rooks' nuptials are a mystery, thanks in large part to the limited information on her husband.

According to a number of media outlets, Rooks tied the knot with a man named Shane. Apart from his name, no other details about this man have been reported.

Though more information on Shane is yet to be uncovered, reports have confirmed the star-studded cast that attended the wedding reception. These names include NBA superstars Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Donovan Mitchell, along with Super Bowl LIX champion Saquon Barkley.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
