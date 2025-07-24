Who did Taylor Rooks marry? ID of NBA media personality's husband confirmed, but nothing else

On Wednesday, basketball fans were stunned to learn that sports journalist Taylor Rooks has gotten married. Rooks' nuptials are a mystery, thanks in large part to the limited information on her husband.According to a number of media outlets, Rooks tied the knot with a man named Shane. Apart from his name, no other details about this man have been reported. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThough more information on Shane is yet to be uncovered, reports have confirmed the star-studded cast that attended the wedding reception. These names include NBA superstars Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Donovan Mitchell, along with Super Bowl LIX champion Saquon Barkley.