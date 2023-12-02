Who is Tobias Harris’ wife Jasmine Winton? Closer look at Sixers’ $39.2 million forward’s personal life

Tobias Harris was still with the Detroit Pistons when he met his wife, Jasmine Winton, on a blind date. It wasn’t a whirlwind romance but something the couple looked at as a process of sorts where they got to know each other more. On November 15, 2020, the versatile forward proposed to her in La Jolla, California. Two years later, the two tied the knot at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York.

Harris now plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, where he has been for the last six years. He is in the final of a five-year $180 million contract he signed with the Sixers in 2019. “Tobi” is set to earn $39.2 million this season before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Winton has been busy as well. She is a Senior Customer Success Manager at LG Ad Solutions and has been with the company for over four years.

Tobias Harris’ wife went to Michigan State University, where she finished her Bachelor of Arts in advertising. It’s her studies at the school that have allowed her to flourish in the world of marketing and advertising. She calls herself an “Ad-Tech Aficionado and Real Estate Enthusiast.”

Jasmine Winton also previously worked for Sizmek, Rocket Fuel Inc. and Walgreens. She started as an account manager at Rocket Fuel Inc. before being promoted. Winton left the company in 2017, holding the title of Campaign Management Lead.

Besides her work in advertising and marketing, Tobias Harris’ wife is also a licensed real estate broker with Dream Town Realty.

Jasmine Winton has largely kept a low profile. She doesn’t even have an Instagram account. It has been the Philadelphia 76ers forward who has been posting events of his life with her and their dog Ivy.

Tobias Harris’ wife sometimes goes to watch her husband’s home games

Leading into tonight’s matchup against the Boston Celtics, Tobias Harris is averaging 18.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is making 52.5% of his shots, including 31.1% from deep. Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse has given him a bigger role this season on offense.

The Sixers are 12-6, largely because of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Embiid leads the NBA in scoring yet again, while Maxey is a top contender for the Most Improved Player of the Year award. Harris, though, has played a key part.

In a few of Harris’ games this season, Jasmine Winton was at Wells Fargo Center to cheer for her husband. She does keep a low profile, but she does not hesitate to show her support for him.