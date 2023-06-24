Who are the top 10 Number one overall picks of the 2000s? Taking a closer look

With the 2023 NBA Draft in the books, we can look forward to seeing the new influx of players blossoms into potential stars.

Every draft is different. Sometimes, players taken late in the first round or midway through the second become some of their class's best players. Other times, things work out exactly how you would expect.

There are also years when the player who's taken with the first overall draft pick fails to pan out, with some ending up out of the league after their rookie contract. The NBA Draft is often an educated guess as to who would fit with your team and playstyle.

The fit of a player is just as important as the player's talent, as is their willingness to work and sacrifice to improve their game. So, who are the top 10 number-one draft picks from the 2000s?

Top 10 number one draft picks of the 2000s

#1 - LeBron James, 2004

#2 - Anthony Davis, 2012

#3 - Dwight Howard, 2004

#4 - Kyrie Irving, 2011

#5 - Yao Ming, 2002

#6 - Blake Griffin, 2009

#7 - Derrick Rose, 2008

#8 - Andrew Wiggins, 2014

#9 - Karl Anthony-Towns, 2015

#10 - John Wall, 2010

Victor Wembanyama enters the NBA

On June 22, Victor Wembanyama became the latest player to enter the NBA as the first overall pick in the NBA Draft, courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs.

On June 23, a video showing Wembanyama arriving in Texas circulated social media, where he was greeted by the San Antonio Spurs mascot.

Wembanyama is the highest-rated prospect to enter the NBA since LeBron James. So, if the French rookie lives up to the hype and potential, he could find himself earning a spot in the top-10 number-one draft picks in this century in the not-too-distant future.

However, right now, Wembanyama will need to focus on adjusting to the NBA and getting used to living in the United States. Only then will we begin to see what the 7' 2'' big is truly capable of, but if the hype is anything to go by, we're about to witness one of the most talented players in NBA history.

