Who is Udonis Haslem’s sister, Sheana? Exploring details of Heat legend’s sister being charged for pandemic relief fraud

The sister of Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem is reportedly facing legal trouble after being accused of committing fraud. Sheana Haslem, who is a staffing specialist for the Miami Police Department, allegedly filed to receive loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL).

Both of these are federal government programs that provided a loan for small businesses to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. Haslem allegedly falsely claimed that she owned a hair and nail salon business with 15 employees. The loans were reportedly made in 2020 and 2021 at the height of the pandemic.

Sheana Haslem reportedly filed an EIDL application first, wherein she claimed that her hair and nail salon had a gross revenue of around $90,000 between Jan. 31, 2019 to Jan. 31, 2020. The report also claimed that she was being assisted by an unnamed individual.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Afterward, Udonis Haslem's sister allegedly filed for a PPP loan, claiming that she had a monthly payroll of $8,333. The report also states that she filed an Internal Revenue Service Form 1040, otherwise known as Schedule C where she claimed that her business had a gross income of $102,874 and a net profit of the same value with no expenses.

In total, Sheana Haslem reportedly received around $31,000 from the federal relief programs. She has been charged with committing wire fraud, which has a 20-year maximum sentence.

Expand Tweet

Not much is known regarding the identity of Sheana Haslem, except that she is one of Udonis' five siblings. Similar to the siblings of most professional athletes, Sheana is not well-known as her brother never really talked about her to the public.

Also read: "People being lazy": Udonis Haslem supports NBA's 65-game criteria amid Joel Embiid injury conundrum

Udonis Haslem was among the athletes sued in the FTX lawsuit

Due to the popularity of cryptocurrency, several crypto exchange platforms also became prominent. FTX, which was launched in 2019, was among these trading platforms, but it ended up crashing in 2022 after they were accused of committing fraud.

FTX was perhaps the most popular crypto trading platform as evidenced by the amount of celebrities and professional athletes who endorsed it. One of these people is retired Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem.

Aside from him, former Miami Heat champion Shaquille O'Neal and Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry were also among FTX's endorsers. When FTX's shady dealings were exposed, the athletes and celebrities who endorsed it were also sued for promoting the company.

Aside from NBA players, baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani, tennis player Naomi Osaka, retired NFL legend Tom Brady and current Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence were also among the people who were sued as part of FTX's collapse.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!