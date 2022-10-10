Who are Victor Wenbanyama's parents Félix Wembanyama and Elodie de Fautereau? Here are all the details 

The hottest young name in basketball right now is Victor Wembanyama. The 18 year old star of the Metropolitans 92 who play in the LNB Pro A league in France, has every NBA general manager trying to figure out how to get the number 1 pick in the upcoming draft.

The young man has been playing professionally since he was 16 years old, and his popularity has risen incredibly in recent weeks after playing against the NBA G-League’s Ignite where he faced off against another potential top draft pick, Scoot Henderson. The 7-foot 4-inch star has wowed fans and scouts alike with unreal shooting and ball handling ability for a player his size. A man of that size able to shoot from the outside and handle like a guard is a nightmare for teams trying to defend him.

So where did this new potential superstar come from? Who is he related to and what are their back stories? Did Victor inherit his athletic ability from either of his parents? Here we find the answers to those questions.

Meet The Parents of Victor Wenbanyama

His father, Felix Wembanyama, is of Congolese descent and is a French citizen. Felix is a former track and field athlete competing in high-jumps and long-jumps, representing his country in several competitions. Felix stands 6-foot 5-inches tall.

Victor’s mom is Elodie de Fautereau, was born in France and is probably where Victor gets his hoop skills from. Standing at 6-foot 2-inches, Elodie is a former basketball player and current youth basketball coach. She played on French basketball teams and was known to be a fierce competitor.

Basketball in The Blood

Elodie de Fautereau was not the first basketball star in her family. Her father (Victor’s grandfather) stood 6-foot 7-inches tall and played for the French first division in the 1960s. Wembanyama is now a third-generation basketball player in in France and looks to take the family's legacy to new heights.

Victor has an older sister, Eve Wembanyama, who is a basketball player and currently plays for the French LDLC team, ASVEL Feminin, as a small forward. Standing at 6 feet tall, she was a member of the gold medal winning FIBA U16 Women’s European Championship team in France. Victor also has a younger brother, Oscar Wembanyama, who is making waves in the French basketball scene and being recruited by ASVEL.

Victor Wembanyama is living his basketball dream and expanding on what is a legacy of hoops tradition.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far