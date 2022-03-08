"Who doesn't want to watch King James in action??" - Cooper Kupp re-iterates his wish to attend LA Lakers games, gives LeBron James a shoutout

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are 2-8 in their 10 games and are desperately looking for wins to stay in contention for a play-in spot. In both of those wins, only the heroic efforts of the four-time MVP saved the team from possible losses. That and the presence of Aaron Donald in the first win and Matthew Stafford in the second.

Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp of the LA Rams quickly noticed the trend and readily offered his presence should he be needed to help the LA Lakers. Like his teammates before him, having Kupp watch courtside could provide added inspiration to James and his struggling team.

SportsCenter hilariously took a shot at the superstar wide receiver as merely asking for an invite to Crypto.com Arena. Kupp’s quick and emphatic reply will likely resonate with millions of basketball fans who adore the four-time champion.

“I mean, who doesn’t want to watch King James in action??”

Even with their superstar in the lineup, the LA Lakers have been mostly awful to watch this season. They have sometimes been so bad at times that the Crypto.com Arena crowd has booed them on numerous occasions.

Team owner Jeanie Buss, at one point, even walked out on them when their gutless performance made the New Orleans Pelicans look like championship contenders.

LeBron James has admitted to being extra motivated with the Super Bowl champions in the house. Perhaps, Cooper Kupp’s appearance could push the team to live up to the standards of SB LVI MVP.

The Lakers could learn a lesson or two about playing with heart and grit from the Rams, particularly when the stakes are high.

The LA Lakers are horribly relying on LeBron James’ epic performances to win

LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and LeBron James hug after the latter dropped 56 points on Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. [Photo: USA Today]

With Aaron Donald watching courtside, LeBron James poured 15 of his 33 points to drag the LA Lakers past the Utah Jazz last February 16. With Anthony Davis suffering yet another gruesome injury, LBJ put on a scintillating display in rallying the Lakers to the win.

LeBron went straight over to hug Aaron Donald after the hard fought win

Two nights ago, against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, James put on a performance for the ages to snap the Lakers’ four-game losing streak. The 37-year-old superstar dropped 56 points, his most in the purple and gold uniform, to stun the Warriors. LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was one of the thousands who witnessed the jaw-dropping display.

"I can't have you in the building and not put on a show." 🤩



—LeBron to Matthew Stafford

The LA Lakers barely escaped in those two games. They needed LeBron James to put up insane numbers, averaging 44.5 points, nine rebounds, 4.5 assists and a block. He also made 61.1% of his field-goal attempts, including a sizzling 47.6% from beyond the arc.

If this is how LeBron James has to play the rest of the Lakers’ brutal season, it may not even be enough. They have no business putting this much of a burden on a guy playing in his 19th season in the NBA.

