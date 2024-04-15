Who will the Golden State Warriors face in the 2024 NBA Playoffs? Exploring potential matchups for all 3 rounds

The Golden State Warriors finished their regular season in tenth place with a 46-36 record following their 123-116 win over the Utah Jazz at Chase Center on Sunday. With the regular season now concluded, the Dubs gear up for the Play-in tournament starting Apr. 16 where they face the Sacramento Kings. A win against the crosstown rivals will pit them against the loser of the contest between the No. 7 seed Pelicans and the No. 8 LA Lakers. Assuming that the Warriors indeed bag the eighth seed by the end of the play-in tournament, they will enter the postseason facing a string of tough challenges on their road to the finals.

On that note, here's a look at who the Warriors could face in the 2024 NBA Playoffs if they manage to get past the play-in and secure the eighth seed.

Who will the Golden State Warriors face in the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

Western Conference Playoffs Round 1: OKC Thunder

OKC Thunder v Golden State Warriors

The first challenge comes against the OKC Thunder who finished as the top seed in the West following their five-game winning streak. On paper, they have been one of the teams to beat this season, but they will have a tough time playing against Golden State who have championship DNA and experience embedded in them.

While the latter's inconsistency cost them the regular season series 3-1 against OKC, this could be one of those instances where the No. 8 seed gets the better of the No.1 side in the playoffs. Both teams last faced each other in the postseason in 2016 and saw the Warriors win the series 4-3.

Western Conference Playoffs Round 2: Dallas Mavericks

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have been red-hot this season and while they are a decent unit defensively, their offense spearheaded by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving makes them favorites to get past the LA Clippers. Statistically, the Clippers have had the better of Dallas, but this season looks at a different outcome with LAC not being the unit it once was despite the four heavyweights in the team.

The Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors matchup will be a contest between two teams that boast of relentless offense. And unlike the Thunder, the Mavericks have been a regular fixture in the playoffs four times in the last five seasons. The Warriors faced Doncic and co. in the Western Conference Finals in 2022 which ended with the Dubs winning their NBA title in the Steph Curry era.

Western Conference Finals (Round 3): Denver Nuggets

Golden State Warriors v Denver Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors' final hurdle in the West is expected be the Denver Nuggets. The latter are favorites to get past the No. 7 seed (Lakers or Pelicans) and are also a cinch to win against the Phoenix Suns or the Minnesota Timberwolves before they lock horns with the Warriors in the WCF. Golden State has an 8-3 record against the Nuggets in the playoffs.

Denver even swept the Warriors in the regular season this edition winning all four matchups. This gives them enough advantage to know the Dubs game inside out to get past the small ball unit if the two teams face off in the Conference Finals.