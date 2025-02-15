Who won the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP award?

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game took place on Friday night. It was the first night of the All-Star Weekend. The game featured two teams, one led by MLB legend Barry Bonds and rapper 2Chainz and the other led by NFL legend Jerry Rice and TikTok influencer Khabe Lame.

Team Bonds secured the 66-55 victory over Team Rice. Actor Rome Flynn was the winner of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP award. The actor showed off his basketball prowess, adding 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists. He also shot the ball efficiently with a 62.5% accuracy.

Flynn flared up on the court, adding a bit of razzle dazzle to his game. The actor had a few notable moments such as hitting a shot from the Ruffles 4-point range and making a no-look pass to his teammate inside the paint.

2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game recap

NBA: All Star-Celebrity Game-Team Bonds at Team Rice - Source: Imagn

While Rome Flynn had a good showing on the hardwood, the game wasn't necessarily as exciting as everyone hoped for.

During the first quarter, both teams struggled offensively as they tied the game at 10 a piece. Team Bonds should've trailed by six points. However, due to the power-ups in the game, Bonds activated their crunch time buzzer power-up to double their score, which tied the game by the end of the quarter.

The All-Star Celebrity Game's pace picked up in the second quarter. Both teams found their rhythm, with Team Bonds specifically leading the charge. The MLB legend's team added 21 points, besting Team Rice's 15 points. However, Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon did all he could for Team Rice as he kept the game within reach of his team, scoring eight points.

However, Flynn matched AP's energy and scored 11 of Team Bonds' 21 points. With momentum by his side, Flynn proceeded to take over in the second half and ultimately came up with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Assisting the actor help Team Bonds secure the win was WNBA star Rickea Jackson. The LA Sparks forward scored 16 points to help out on the offensive load.

