Who won the 2025 NBA Rising Stars MVP? Stats and more

Stephon Castle had another feather in his cap after the San Antonio Spurs guard was named 2025 NBA Rising Stars MVP for his all-round performance in the final against Team G League. Castle was the standout player in a team filled with talented names in Zach Edey, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Ryan Dunn.

Castle spoke to Taylor Rooks in the postgame MVP presentation about Team Chris Mullin's approach to the marquee weekend tournament.

"I want to thank Coach Mullin. We all locked in and played free. We all wanted to play on Sunday and we wanted to win. Just don't count us out, we want to win it."

On the game front, Castle and Dalton Knecht set the tone for Team C as they propped up 12 and five points respectively. The Spurs guard recorded three rebounds and two assists, while Knecht grabbed two rebounds and a steal. Despite trailing 12-8 for a few moments in the game, Team C pushed the pace with Castle taking over.

In the semifinal, Castle scored six points, grabbed four rebounds, and assisted four others in a 40-34 win over Team T (Tim Hardaway). Team Chris Mullin was phenomenal from tip-off in the games leading up to the Final. Now, they get to play LeBron James and the NBA All-Stars on Sunday.

Stephon Castle's Rising Star teammate Ryan Dunn heaps praise on Spurs rookie

Stephon Castle was one of the names to watch out for in the Rising Stars challenge, and his teammate on Team C Ryan Dunn believed it was better to play with Castle than against him as they do in the NBA regular season. According to KSAT,

"We played him actually in Virginia at a scrimmage. And, you know, coming out of UConn, he’s just a very special player. He’s fearless. He’s a competitor. He wants to go up and down. And, you know, he’s a tough player. He’s been killing it this season. So I’m excited to have him on our team and to play with him."

Castle and the rest of the team appear confident as they take on the NBA All-Stars on Sunday. Only time will tell if they can surprise the big guns.

