Who won Defensive Player of the Year award in the NBA? Taking a closer look

Every year, the NBA recognizes one player as being the most impactful defender in the league.

Often, that player is a forward or big man. Following the regular-season completion, Memphis Grizzlies Jaren Jackson Jr. was announced the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Jackson led the league with 3.0 blocks per game this season, after finishing fifth in the defensive player of the year voting last season," Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press wrote.

"He got 56 first-place votes and 391 voting points to finish ahead of runner-up Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks, who got 31 first-place votes and 309 points. Cleveland’s Evan Mobley — in just his second NBA season — was third with eight first-place votes and 101 points."

Jackson Jr. had a solid season for the Grizzlies, playing in 63 regular-season games, averaging 18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 3 blocks while shooting 50.6% from the field and 35.5% from the deep.

At just 23, Jackson is still years away from reaching his prime and could become a multiple-time Defensive Player of the Year winner by the time his career comes to a close.

Playing for the Grizzlies, Jackson will get plenty of opportunities to make an impact during the post-season as the franchise's young players begin to blossom. However, for Jackson to continue making good on his undoubted potential, he will need to remain healthy - something that he has battled with since entering the NBA.

NBA team Memphis Grizzlies acquire Marcus Smart

On June 21, the Memphis Grizzlies were part of a three-team trade that allowed them to acquire 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart from the Boston Celtics.

Adam Taylor @AdamTaylorNBA From the Grizzlies' side, their defense is going to be so tough. They have the 2022 and 2023 DPOY's on their roster heading into the next season... From the Grizzlies' side, their defense is going to be so tough. They have the 2022 and 2023 DPOY's on their roster heading into the next season...

By adding Smart to their rotation, the Grizzlies now boast the Defensive Player of the Year from the last two seasons, providing them with a robust and intimidating defensive rotation.

Smart can guard all five positions on the floor - a feat that's incredibly rare at the highest level of basketball. However, Smart excels when guarding bigger wings and forwards, which will ensure that Memphis' perimeter defense takes a significant step forward. Meanwhile, Jaren Jackson will be tasked with protecting the rim due to his size and shot-blocking ability.

The Memphis Grizzlies are also known for having a hard-nosed guard, having boasted Mike Conley on their roster in recent years. Now, Smart will fulfill that role and help hold down the fort while Ja Morant serves his league-mandated suspension to begin the season.

Once Morant returns to the rotation, coach Taylor Jenkins will have a difficult decision to make. Will he pair Smart with Morant as the starting backcourt, or will the former Defensive Player of the Year feature in a sixth-man role for his new team?

There are still a lot of questions surrounding the three-team deal, and Smart will certainly go through a period of adjustment. However, from the Grizzlies' standpoint, their defense just took a major step forward, and that can only help them come the NBA postseason

Poll : 0 votes