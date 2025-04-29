Who won NBA Rookie of the Year award? Looking at 2 finalists who fell short of the honor

The 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year award went to San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle, marking the second consecutive year a Silver and Black player received it after Victor Wembanyama's stellar 2023-24 season.

Ad

Castle averaged 14.7 points on 42.8/28.5/72.4 percent shooting splits. He also averaged 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists through 81 games played. He started in 47 games this season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Castle's win also marks the fourth time that a Spurs rookie was given the NBA Rookie of the Year award. David Robinson was the first, bringing it home in 1990. He was followed by Tim Duncan in 1998.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED WITH MORE INFORMATION

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Miguel de Guzman Miguel is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with an overall experience of 7 years. A lover of the sport owing to its mental aspect, he has played it throughout high school and college as a power forward and small forward, and has also coached high school and college basketball teams. These experiences have given him a unique perspective on the game, which translates into insightful content.



For Miguel, the San Antonio Spurs, especially during the Tim Duncan era, were the embodiment of team basketball. He respects Gregg Popovich's empathy toward his players and his understanding of the game. The Spurs' titles, Kobe Bryant's poignant "Dear Basketball" tribute, Derrick Rose's remarkable 50-point game with Minnesota and Magic Johnson's remarkable comeback are among Miguel's top basketball moments.



For his articles, he conducts thorough research, cross verifies information with at least three sources, and sometimes sacrifices speed for accuracy. Content simplification and maintaining a neutral view on topics are his strengths.



Miguel follows other sports, particularly the NFL, and when not working he enjoys hobbies like cooking and playing video games. Know More