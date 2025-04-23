Who won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award? Looking at 2 finalists falling short of the honor

The winner of the NBA Sixth Man of the Year was announced on Tuesday. On Sunday, the finalists for each NBA award were announced. The association named the top three finalists for each category. It's worth noting that while not everyone was happy with the list, the finalists were determined through voting by a global media panel of 100 voters.

Ad

Malik Beasley, Ty Jerome and Payton Pritchard were named the top three finalists for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. Ultimately, Pritchard came out on top with a total of 454 points. Exploring how the Boston Celtics' sixth man gained his voting merits, 82 voters gave him five points each, 13 awarded him three points each, and five gave him one point each.

Pritchard won by a landslide. Beasley came in second with 279 points, while Jerome came in third with 91 points.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Exploring why Payton Pritchard won NBA Sixth Man of the Year

Payton Pritchard came out as the ultimate NBA Sixth Man of the Year award winner on Tuesday. While many of the candidates were deserving of the win, there must be a particular reason why Pritchard won the award.

Reviewing the guard's season performance, he accomplished so much for himself this year:

47.2 shooting percent from the field (career best)

1,079 points off the bench (the most in the NBA during the regular season)

255 three-pointers [career best; ranked fifth among NBA players in three-pointers made; second most in a season in the Boston Celtics franchise history]

246 three-pointers in 2024-25 (most three-pointers made off the bench in a single NBA season.)

Ad

Pritchard - who averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists - produced career highs that helped the Celtics secure the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

He joins Kevin McHale (1983-85), Bill Walton (1985-86) and Malcolm Brogdon (2022-23) as the Boston players who won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year. As the Celtics look to defend their title, the guard's postseason performance will be worth watching.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.