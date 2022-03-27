"Whoever is on the card for us, we're going to play" - Kevin Durant's confident response to if he's monitoring the Eastern Conference standings

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant seems unfazed about which team his side will face in the postseason.

The 39-35 Nets are currently likely to play either the Cleveland Cavaliers or Toronto Raptors in the seventh-eight play-in tournament game. Brooklyn received a boost recently, with Kyrie Irving being allowed to play home games for the side. It has bolstered their hopes of making a deep run in the postseason.

However, Irving won't be available to play if the Nets finish as the eighth seed in the East and face off against Toronto in the play-in game. This is due to vaccination mandates in Canada.

If they lose that tie, they will have the cushion to play a second play-in game to qualify for the playoffs. If they win that match, it will only help them achieve the eighth and final spot in the conference, and they could face Miami, Philadelphia, or Milwaukee in the first round.

The Eastern Conference seems more competitive than ever, but Kevin Durant remains confident. Here's what he had to say regarding this (via Chris Milholen):

“Whoever is on the card for us, we’re going to play.”

Chris Milholen @CMilholenSB Kevin Durant on whether he’s monitoring the East standings: “Whoever is on the card for us, we’re going to play.” Kevin Durant on whether he’s monitoring the East standings: “Whoever is on the card for us, we’re going to play.”

Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn Nets to dominant win over Miami Heat

The Brooklyn Nets have been on a bit of a run lately, having won seven of their last nine games. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been stellar for the team during that stretch. Durant was at it again against conference leaders Miami Heat on the road on Saturday.

The former MVP scored 23 points, dished out five assists and made three steals to lead the Nets to a 110-95 win. Brooklyn was efficient on both ends of the floor, especially defensively. They recorded 15 steals and five blocks as a team and also gained a 40-39 advantage on the boards.

This is an area the New York-based franchise has struggled with the most this term. Consequently, their win against the Heat proved that there are plenty of positive signs for them to look forward to as they aim to finish the regular season on a high.

The Nets are also yet to have a defensive powerhouse like Ben Simmons play for the side and one can only imagine how lethal they could be when he makes his debut. Kevin Durant and co. have the second-easiest schedule to end the regular season as well, as per Tankathon.

They will be hoping to make a push to get out of the play-in tournament spots and enter the playoffs as a top-six seed. The Nets are currently three games behind the sixth-seeded Toronto Raptors.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra