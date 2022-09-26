"Whoever has that opinion should probably just shut up because it’s just not a bright one" - Draymond Green asserts that the Warriors are no less motivated to prove their critics wrong

Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors were severely criticized for showing pettiness in their championship celebrations. After years of disrespect from some NBA fans, the Bay Area team made it known they had receipts of what was being said against them.

The Warriors are one of the favorites heading into next season, but Draymond Green has insisted that the team still has huge chips on its shoulders:

“I don’t think it’s the same chip. I’d be lying to you if I told you it was, but there are chips! There are chips, there are no shortage of chips, I can tell you that.

“It may not be quite, ‘Oh man, people don’t think we can do it again.’ That opinion is far from relevant as it can possibly be. Whoever has that opinion should probably just shut up because it’s just not a bright one. However, there are chips, they’re good ones!”

Despite winning the championship, the shots didn’t really stop at all. Many pointed out how the Boston Celtics were overmatched in terms of championship experience, which could or could not have helped decide the series.

The Celtics also couldn’t utilize emerging big man Robert Williams III as much as they wanted due to lingering knee issues. Boston’s defensive numbers were significantly better when its defensive anchor played compared to games when he sat out.

More importantly, some are already dismissing the Warriors' title repeat bid due to the age of the team’s core and the improvements in the competition. The LA Clippers are now considered by these doubters as the team to come out of the rugged Western Conference.

Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are masters at using criticism to add fuel to their competitive fire

After the Golden State Warriors won their fourth title in eight years, Steph Curry celebrated by famously mocking his critics:

“What are they gonna say now!?”

Throughout the playoffs and the NBA Finals, he was very diplomatic with his response but eventually lashed out when the champagne was flowing.

Draymond Green has always been outspoken and never minces words when pushing back at doubters. Before the 2021-22 season started, he gave a fair warning to the disbelievers:

“I told y'all don't let us win a f**king championship and y'all done f**ked up!”

Klay Thompson also had his bulletin board material to bring back after another Larry O’Brien Trophy was in the bag:

“There was this one player on the [Memphis] Grizzlies who tweeted ‘Strength in numbers’ after they beat us in the regular season, and it pissed me off so much. I can’t wait to retweet that thing. Freakin’ bum. I had to watch that. I’m like, ‘This freakin’ clown.’”

Doubters should have learned their lessons by now. The Golden State Warriors are great and could be even better next season. They will also show how petty they are once they’re done proving themselves to the world.

The chips may be different, as Draymond Green indicated, but they are probably just as big to serve as added motivation.

