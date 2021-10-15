"Whoever stays healthy this year is who's gonna win it"- PJ Tucker on Miami Heat’s championship hopes for this season

PJ Tucker has said that the fittest team in the league will likely clinch the 2021-22 championship. The veteran was signed by the Miami Heat in the offseason after a glorious 2020-21 campaign with the Milwaukee Bucks. Tucker was one of the integral parts of the Bucks team that won the championship. So his presence on the Heats' roster bolsters their chances of winning their fourth NBA title.

Tucker said the Heat have some special players in the team who are capable of producing brilliance in offense. However, he believes that defense would also be key in winning the championship. When asked by Jeremy Tache of the Bally Sports Sun on what it would take for the Miami Heat to reach the NBA Finals, Tucker said:

"We gotta go through the steps, those same steps that I was talking about, we gotta go through all of them. We gonna have to stay healthy, that's going to be a big big thing, because I think whoever stays healthy this year is who's gonna win it or who's gonna be at the end. I think people kind of forget that part of it. You gotta be healthy, if you're guys are not there, you don't got a chance."

PJ Tucker brings a different level of toughness to the Heat roster. His ability to be in the face of any opponent makes him a special talent to have. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry will likely be key to Miami's championship hopes. The franchise will hope that all these players fire on all cylinders and lead the team to their fourth NBA championship.

How important is PJ Tucker to the Miami Heat this season?

Milwaukee Bucks Victory Parade & Rally

PJ Tucker was a quintessential part of the Bucks' championship team. Although he didn't have the best of stats, his impact on the team was terrific. The Heat will hope that Tucker plays a similar kind of role for them. They will need him to guide the team's defense, and make things easier for the Heat in the playoffs.

Tucker said that the Miami Heat have a lot of players with the 'dog mentality'. Speaking about the same in the interview, he said in this regard:

"It's the attitude of our team right, it's the dog mentality that I always talk about. We got so many guys with it and even guys that people don't realize have it. Coz they are not like me, they are not loud and.... but they are definitely dogs in a whole another way... that's going to be key because the leadership is there, and other tools are there, it's just putting together."

The addition of new players means the Miami Heat would grab all the headlines for the 2021-22 season. They will be contenders to come out of the East. But just like Tucker mentioned, it would depend on the Heat being able to keep their roster healthy for the entirety of the 2021-22 season.

