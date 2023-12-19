"Whole life can be taken out of your hands": Gilbert Arenas' message to Ja Morant amid gun controversy sparks speculation

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant is set to return from his 25-game suspension on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Ahead of his season debut, former three-time All-Star Gilbert Arenas offered some advice to the 24-year-old.

Morant was suspended for the first 25 games of the season for “conduct detrimental to the league.” This came after he brandished a firearm on social media on May 14. The suspension marked Morant’s second for a gun-related incident, as he was suspended eight games in March for similar actions.

Given Morant’s status as a repeat offender, the NBA cracked down hard on him. So, upon his imminent return, he will likely be given a very short leash, with the league closely monitoring his behavior.

Arenas is no stranger to gun-related incidents. He was suspended 50 games in the 2009-10 season for bringing a gun into the Washington Wizards’ locker room. Arenas’ career was never the same after his suspension. So, he knows firsthand how easily players’ careers can be derailed by off-court incidents.

During a recent episode of his podcast “Gil’s Arena,” Arenas warned Morant about not taking his opportunity for granted.

“Just grow with every experience that you’re gonna encounter but realize that there’s people out there that’s trying to take it from you, and you really gotta understand that,” Arenas said.

“What you did was on the internet, and you see how much it cost you. You see how easily your whole life can be taken out of your hands.”

Arenas added that Morant is fortunate because he is still young and has yet to hit his prime. So, the Grizzlies can’t just move on from him. However, if he was already in his 30s, Arenas thinks it could have been a different story.

“Eventually you start getting older and you get an injury. This right here would have been the end if he was 32 or 33,” Arenas said. “So, really understand that this is all valuable. So, enjoy it in a positive way and find people around you who just really care about who you are as a person.”

(30:55 mark below)

How did the Grizzlies fare during Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension?

During Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension, Memphis went just 6-19, tied for the second-worst record in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have the league’s worst offensive rating (105.9). So, most would agree that they could sorely use the playmaking and shot-creating abilities of their star guard.

However, given their early-season struggles, it may be too late for them to climb their way back into the West playoff picture, even with Morant.

Over 61 games last season, Morant averaged 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.5 3-pointers per game on 46.6% shooting. He led the Grizzlies to a 51-31 record, good for the West’s second seed.

