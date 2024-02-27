"Whole before tipoff thing": Draymond Green's intro leaves wife Hazel Renee mesmerized at Warriors game

Hazel Renne had the most adorable reaction to NBA star husband Draymond Green's intro for the basketball game. She posted an Instagram story showering love on her partner's entry roll. Despite the unfavorable outcome of the Warriors-Nuggets game, she was mesmerized by the show-up and captioned her story:

"Not the outcome we wanted but this whole before TipOff thing is 😄🥰"

Hazel Renee shared a glimpse of the TipOff

Hazel Renee is known for her work in modeling, music, reality TV, and acting. She was crowned National American Miss Teen Michigan and has modeled for various publications. Along with her relationship with Green, Hazel has also released an album and appeared on reality shows like Making the Band 3 and VH1's Basketball Wives.

She's also starred in the movie Fear and several TV series. Hazel met her husband, NBA star Draymond Green, in college, where she was a track athlete and he was a basketball player. The couple confirmed their relationship in 2018 and got engaged in 2019, with an intimate wedding in 2022.

Hazel and Draymond had their second child together in December last year. She's often seen supporting her husband at his basketball games.

Draymond Green made remarks on Tatum's NBA MVP debate

Draymond Green's remarks regarding Jayson Tatum's NBA MVP candidacy have sparked a compelling debate within the basketball community. He spoke on the latest episode of his Podcast, The Draymond Green Show. Over there, Green pointed out that Tatum, despite being the standout player on the NBA's leading team and consistently delivering exceptional performances, surprisingly finds himself outside the top three in most MVP rankings.

He said:

"The Celtics are 7.5 games ahead of the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Do people think the Celtics are that great to where Jayson Tatum is only in fifth (in the race)? Sometimes it's like, that team is winning and that guy is the best player and playing well. In this situation, clearly that's not the goalpost."

Green further added:

"Clearly the goalposts have shifted dramatically, because in this guy's case, he's fifth? And (his team) has a 7.5-game lead in the conference? The goalposts have moved on Jayson Tatum. I know what JT has to do. JT will not be taken seriously for MVP until he wins a championship, and it just hasn't been that way for everybody else, I must say."

His observation that Tatum's MVP chances appear contingent on winning a championship resonates with the historical patterns of MVP voting.