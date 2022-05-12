"WHOOP THAT TRICK GOT OUR A** WHOOPED", “Well it looks like the trick is fighting back” - NBA World decimates Steph Curry for his "Whoop That Trick" remarks after Warriors' blowout defeat to Grizzlies

NBA fans across the world found themselves reacting to the Golden State Warriors' loss in Game 5. However, a portion couldn't resist mocking Steph Curry for his "game plan."
Heading into the game with a 3-1 lead, the Dubs seemed fairly confident as they came off a close-shave win in Game 4. When asked about his plans before the game, Steph Curry offered a simple response to Kendra Andrews of ESPN.
He was referring to the Memphis Grizzlies' home chant of the song "Whoop That Trick" to mock opposing teams. Curry approached the game with a confident mindset to close out the series.
Unfortunately, these words will haunt the Golden State Warriors as they suffered a horrible meltdown over the course of the game. Going down by as much as 52-points by the end of the third-quarter, the Warriors had to face the music, quite literally.
With the Grizzlies dance crew summing up the mood for fans reacting to Steph Curry's comments, here are some of the best reactions to the situation on Twitter:
In an embarrassing turn of events, Curry and the Dubs faced a horror loss in Game 5. While Curry graciously accepted his shortcomings when he was seen grinning during the "Whoop That Trick" fan chant, the loss will haunt Golden State as they prepare for Game 6.
Fortunately, with the series heading back to the Bay Area for Game 6, the Warriors are in a good position to put an end to matters at home.
But can Curry come up well for Golden State at this crucial juncture?
Can Steph Curry lead the Warriors to victory in Game 6?
Steph Curry is undoubtedly one of the most dangerous players on the floor at any point in the game. With the ability to catch fire off a single make, the 34-year old is a lethal weapon in the Warriors' extensive arsenal.
His performance in Game 5, however, was less than noteworthy. Shooting 3-8 from beyond the arc and 4-10 from the field overall, Curry didn't have a great shooting outing to say the least.
This would usually be a minor concern considering other options such as Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. But the team as a whole struggled to keep up with the Grizzlies' offense.
Curry has been widely effective over the course of this series. In this regard, his performance in Game 5 was a bit of an outlier. After notching back-to-back 30+ point scoring nights in Game 3 and 4, the Warriors talisman is more or less likely to return to form as the series heads to San Francisco.
However, concerns will emerge around the other players on the roster. With turnovers being an issue in the last two games, Golden State will have to get on the same page when playing cohesive basketball.
Q. Do you think Steph Curry will catch fire in Game 6 at home?
Yes
No