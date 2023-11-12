Why was Allen Iverson arrested in 2002? A closer look at incident involving wife Tawanna Turner

Allen Iverson and his wife, Tawanna, have weathered a tumultuous journey in their relationship, marked by various scandals since their marriage in 2001. One such incident harks back to 2002 when, following a heated altercation, Iverson reportedly kicked a naked Tawanna out of their house.

After kicking out his wife, Iverson allegedly entered her relatives' residence wielding a gun in an attempt to reconcile.

Law enforcement conducted searches at Iverson's mansion and his uncle's home, seeking the purported firearm and additional evidence.

District Attorney Lynne Abraham then outlined potential charges, including criminal trespass, simple assault, terroristic threats, and gun offenses. Four of these charges carried the weight of felonies, threatening Iverson with a maximum prison term of 54 years if convicted on all counts.

He turned himself in and entered a not-guilty plea.

Despite the serious accusations, the allegations concerning the gun were never substantiated, resulting in the dismissal of the case against Iverson.

Scandals have marked Allen Iverson's life, extending back to his pre-NBA days.

Iverson faced legal troubles when he got involved in a brawl at a Hampton, Virginia, bowling alley in 1993. He spent four months in prison until then-Governor Douglas Wilder granted him clemency. The conviction was later overturned on appeal in 1995.

In 1997, Iverson entered a no-contest plea to a gun charge when police, near Richmond, Virginia, stopped a car he was in and discovered a gun registered to Iverson, along with two marijuana cigarettes. The marijuana possession charge was ultimately dropped.

As part of his resolution, Iverson fulfilled 100 hours of community service, underwent two years of drug testing, and served three years of probation. Following the completion of these terms, his record was expunged.

When Allen Iverson gave shoutout to Tawanna Turner in Hall of Fame speech

Despite the turbulence in their relationship, Allen Iverson reserved much praise for his wife, Tawanna Turner, during his Hall of Fame speech in 2016.

“My number one person in the world, hands down, Tawanna Iverson. 24 years, ups, downs, real love. I can’t thank you enough for all you’ve done for me,” Iverson said (via The Root).

“You enabled me to go to work and you took care of home, but for loving me the way you do and caring about what type of person I am and what type of person that I need to be the said example for our babies.”

“You’re just the best of me. I love you so much. I’m looking forward to spending two more decades with you. And I want you to be proud of yourself and I want you to walk around and understand that you are a Hall of Famer,” Allen Iverson added.

Tawanna initiated divorce proceedings in both 2009 and 2013, but on both occasions, she withdrew the filings.