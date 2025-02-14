After a grueling situation with Jimmy Butler publically requesting a trade, the Miami Heat moved the six-time All-Star in a five-team deal. In return, Miami landed Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and Davion Mitchell, paired with a protected 2025 first-round pick from Golden State.

Andrew Wiggins joined an eighth-seeded Heat eyeing a playoff push after moving Butler, and struggled through two matchups in his first outings with his new team. Entering Thursday night, Miami is set to square off against the Dallas Mavericks, but will be without their newest acquisition.

Ahead of Thursday's contest, the Heat ruled Andrew Wiggins out due to an illness, a crucial loss for a Miami squad looking to snap a three-game skid.

The Heat have struggled since moving Jimmy Butler, going 1-3 over their four games since the deal. Dallas will be a tough matchup for Miami, entering the matchup as winners of three of their last four.

The Mavericks made a blockbuster deal of their own ahead of last Thursday's trade deadline, moving Luka Doncic, Markieff Morris and Maxi Kleber to the LA Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first-round pick.

Andrew Wiggins headlining Miami Heat injury report versus Mavericks

Andrew Wiggins is one of six Heat contributors listed on Thursday's injury report ahead of tip-off versus the Mavericks. Wiggins is ruled out versus Dallas, likely to return following the NBA's All-Star break.

Joining Wiggins on the injury report is Bam Adebayo,areevin Love, Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson and Nikola Jov,ic. Adebayo, Love and Rozier will be sidelined versus Dallas, having been ruled out by Miami ahead of the matchup.

Jovic is entering Thursday as a game-time decision, while Robinson is questionable as a day-to-day designation. So far in his Heat career, Wiggins has made two stars, scoring 24 postartson a combined 7-of-24 shooting from the field, an average of just 29.1%. His struggles have persisted from 3-point range, where he is shooting just 3-of-13 in his first two games with the Heat.

